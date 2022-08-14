Arsenal star offered to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as move to preferred destination stalls: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly offered right-back Hector Bellerin to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as a potential summer move to Real Betis has hit a snag in the ongoing transfer window.

Bellerin, who is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, is keen on ending his 11-year stint with the Gunners. With Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Ben White playing in the same position, Bellerin has fallen out of favor in north London.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Real Betis, helping them achieve a fifth-place finish in the La Liga and lift the Copa del Rey. Bellerin found a new lease of life at Los Verdiblancos as he registered five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

According to Relevo, Arsenal has offered Bellerin to La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid this summer. The report adds that the player, who is currently on €4 million per year in London, prefers a move to Real Betis but the club's salary cap poses a problem.

Bellerin's agent Albert Botines is in contact with Real Betis to smoothen a summer move to the club. The Spaniard is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to help facilitate a potential deal.

Arsenal have roped in striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Fabio Vieira, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, goalkeeper Matt Turner, and forward Marquinhos on permanent deals this summer.

The Gunners maintained their 100% start to the 2022-23 season with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City on August 13 after registering a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on August 5. Mikel Arteta's side will next lock horns with Scott Parker's Bournemouth away from home on August 20.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on Manchester City's radar

According to Football London, Manchester City are interested in acquiring the services of Gunners left-back Kieran Tierney this summer. The report also adds that the Scot has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tierney, who has four years left on his current deal in London, joined Arsenal in 2019 from Scottish Premiership side Celtic. The Scotland international has scored four goals and provided 12 assists in 89 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners.

Earlier, Manchester City missed out on the signing of Marc Cucurella, who joined Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez is also inching closer to sealing a permanent move to the Etihad Stadium, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

