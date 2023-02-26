Arsenal star ready to jump ship and move to Newcastle United - Reports

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney could make the switch from London to join Newcastle United in the summer, according to The Mirror.

The Scottish full-back has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta and is now interested in moving to Tyneside to play for Eddie Howe's men.

Doc @karthikadhaigal Newcastle are targeting a summer move for Kieran Tierney



(@TomHopkinson ) Newcastle are targeting a summer move for Kieran Tierney 🚨 Newcastle are targeting a summer move for Kieran Tierney(@TomHopkinson )

Tierney joined the Gunners from Celtic in a £25 million deal in August 2019. He slowly grew into an important player for the team, making 88 appearances in his first three seasons. However, he has now grown increasingly frustrated with his role at the Emirates this season.

With the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City this season for £32 last summer, Tierney has become second-choice at Arsenal. Zinchenko has been a key upgrade in the position, becoming a key factor behind the Gunners' title charge.

Tierney, who suffered a knee injury and recently made a comeback, has been mostly restricted to the bench. Hence, the Scotsman is actively interested in a move away from North London, and Newcastle have arisen as one of the top suitors for the player.

Eddie Howe has largely used Dan Burn in the left-back position this season. While he has been largely effective for the Magpies, it is not the centre-back's natural position.

Hence, Howe would be interested in bringing in Tierney, who has solid Premier League experience. Newcastle believe that the Arsenal man's addition will be the start of the squad rebuild that will be instrumental in their own title challenge.

Alongside Tierney, the Tyneside outfit have also displayed interest in midfielder James Maddison from Leicester City and striker Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal and Newcastle United set to battle for signature of 18-year-old

Ivan Fresneda is attracting interest from clubs all across Europe/

Newcastle United are reportedly set to join Arsenal in their pursuit of 18-year-old right-back Ivan Fresneda. The Real Valladolid full-back has broken into the squad this season and has impressed many across Europe.

Sun Sport @SunSport Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly battling to sign Real Valladolid rising star Ivan Fresneda



Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly battling to sign Real Valladolid rising star Ivan Fresnedahttps://t.co/B5K24i3jYT

The Evening Standard reports that Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Serie A team Juventus are also interested in Fresneda.

The Spaniard has reportedly been on the north London side's radar for quite a while and fits the team's policy of signing youngsters. They were close to completing a deal for him in the January transfer window but the player chose to stay in Spain for the rest of the season.

Fresneda has made 12 appearances across competitions for Real Valladolid this season.

Poll : 0 votes