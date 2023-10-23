Arsenal star returns to training ahead of Sevilla clash in the UCL after missing draw against Chelsea: Reports 

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale trained with his teammates ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Sevilla after missing the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on the weekend.

The Evening Standard reports that Ramsdale took part in Monday's (October 23) training session ahead of the trip to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium tomorrow.

The 25-year-old was absent from the Gunners' draw against the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The English goalkeeper's wife, Georgina, gave birth to their first son on Friday.

Arsenal are set to confirm their squad to face Sevilla in due course and Ramsdale is likely to make the list. The England international has been displaced by David Raya as Mikel Arteta's No.1 this season.

Ramsdale has made six appearances across competitions, keeping two clean sheets. He hasn't started in the league since mid-September and hasn't played in the Champions League.

Raya has taken up the No.1 jersey, making seven appearances across competitions, and keeping four clean sheets. The Spaniard put in a questionable performance in the draw against Chelsea.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper (on loan from Brentford) was beaten by a cross-shot from Mykhaylo Mudryk as the Blues took a 2-0 lead. However, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard were on target to level matters for the Gunners.

Ramsdale's name was sung by fans during the draw at Stamford Bridge. Arteta was delighted with this:

“Great, I love him, I will sing as well for him. Every single day we’ve sung a lot for him, [on Friday] because he was a father, the most beautiful thing to do. And he’s someone who has this charisma and personality and is very loved around the team.”

It remains to be seen whether Arteta will react to Raya's showing against Chelsea by bringing Ramsdale back in as his first-choice goalkeeper. He was a mainstay in the Spaniard's side last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

Richard Keys claims Arsenal won't win the title after David Raya's performance against Chelsea

David Raya's place in Arsenal's starting XI has been questioned.

beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has insisted Arsenal will miss out on winning the title this season because of Raya. He claims the Spaniard isn't an upgrade on Ramsdale, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"David Raya will end up costing Arsenal the title this season. There is no way he's an upgrade on Ramsdale."

Raya joined the Gunners from Brentford on loan in the summer on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent £27 million deal. The Spaniard looked impressive in wins against Everton and PSV Eindhoven.

However, he has looked shaky in big pressure games against Manchester City (1-0 win) and Tottenham Hotspur (2-2). His performance against Chelsea led to question marks over Arteta's decision to make him No.1.