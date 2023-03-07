Arsenal star 'tempted' to leave after Mikel Arteta tactical switch as Premier League side declare interest: Reports 

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is reportedly tempted to leave the club as Mikel Arteta prefers Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Scot at left-back. The former Celtic full-back was the Spanish coach's first-choice left-back but has fallen down the pecking order.

Arteta has opted for Zinchenko, a left-back who likes to tuck into midfield rather than Tierney, 25, who is a more conventional left-back. He has featured 26 times across competitions, but only 13 in the Gunners' starting lineup. The Scottish defender has scored one goal and provided one assist.

According to the Evening Standard, Newcastle have made their intentions clear on pursuing Tierney. He is reportedly tempted by a move to St James' Park amid his lack of game time this season.

Tierney still has three years left on his contract so Arsenal are in a good position regarding his future. They have reportedly slapped a £25 million price tag on the Magpies' target.

Arteta was asked about Tierney's future a week ago and did not rule out his potential departure. He said that he wasn't thinking about it but that he will rotate throughout the rest of the season:

“I don't know, I'm not thinking about it. I'm thinking about what's best for the team and obviously and the players with the right to play minutes which they all deserve and we're going to try to do that in the next couple of games."

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 for around £25 million. He has made 113 appearances, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists. The Scot lifted the FA Cup in 2020.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins is back on Arsenal's radar

Ollie Watkins is admired by Mikel Arteta.

Aston Villa striker Watkins has regained form under former Gunners boss Unai Emery at Villa Park. He has scored nine goals and contributed four assists in 27 matches. The English striker became the first Villa player to score five goals in as many consecutive Premier League games before last weekend.

Watkins was previously tracked by the Gunners and they appear to have placed the frontman back on their shortlist. Transfer expert Rudi Galletti reports that he is on the north London club's list for the summer and Arteta admires him.

Squawka @Squawka



02'

22'

39'



FOOTBALL. Ollie Watkins is the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool since Dimitar Berbatov in September 2010.02'22'39'FOOTBALL. Ollie Watkins is the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool since Dimitar Berbatov in September 2010.⚽️ 02'⚽️ 22'⚽️ 39'FOOTBALL. https://t.co/oaP4y3b0Cp

The Villa forward has admitted in the past that his dream is to play for the Emirates club and his admiration for Gunners icon Thierry Henry. He said (via HITC):

“That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it’s a long shot. I'm an Arsenal fan so Thierry Henry was my [idol], he's unbelievable to watch. He was the idol growing up really.”

Watkins has two years left on his contract. He is valued by Transfermarkt at £28.5 million.

