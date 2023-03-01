Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addresses Kieran Tierney’s future amid reported interest from Newcastle United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has quashed suggestions that Kieran Tierney may be headed to Newcastle United in the summer. The Scot has been linked with a move to St James' Park.

Reports claim that Tierney, 25, is open to joining Eddie Howe's side following the Gunners' acquisition of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer. The left-back has featured 25 times across competitions, but only 13 times in Arteta's starting lineup. He has scored one goal and provided an assist.

However, Arteta claims to not be thinking about whether a lack of game time has contributed to Tierney potentially leaving the Emirates. The Spanish coach has promised that he will rotate in upcoming games. He told reporters (via football.london):

“I don't know, I'm not thinking about it. I'm thinking about what's best for the team and obviously and the players with the right to play minutes which they all deserve and we're going to try to do that in the next couple of games."

Arsenal signed Tierney from Celtic in 2019. The Scottish left-back signed a new five-year contract in 2021 which expires in 2026. He has endured an injury-blighted spell with the Gunners, making 112 appearances, scoring five goals, and creating 13 assists.

The arrival of Zinchenko has only further jeopardized Tierney's playing time at the Emirates. The Ukrainian has been in superb form since joining from Manchester City and is Arteta's first-choice left-back.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard claims that Arteta has taken his game to a new level

Martin Odegaard is loving life under Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard has become a key player for Arteta since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021 for £30 million. He had spent the prior season on loan at the Emirates and impressed the Spanish coach enough to permanently lure him to north London.

The Norweigan midfielder was appointed as the Gunners' captain at the start of the season and has been instrumental in their remarkable campaign. He has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 30 matches.

Arteta is getting the best out of Odegaard, who was never really given an opportunity at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Arsenal skipper agrees with those sentiments. The Norweigan told ESPN of his joy of playing under the Gunners coach:

“Yeah, I would say so (Arteta's changed his game). I would say, not changed, but he’s taken my game to different level. And helped me improve areas and things I didn’t even know about… Really happy to work with him and to be part of this project.”

Arteta's men sit top of the Premier League, holding a two-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand. Odegaard will likely feature in their next fixture against Everton on Wednesday (March 1) at the Emirates.

