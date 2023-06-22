Arsenal star Thomas Partey wants to join Serie A giants despite interest from Saudi clubs - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's preference is reportedly to remain in Europe and join Juventus despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Partey desires to ahead to the Allianz Stadium rather than head to the Middle East. He could be set to depart the Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta makes changes to his squad.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to allow the 30-year-old to leave if a suitable offer is made for his services. He is valued by the north Londoners at €35 million but interest from Saudi may raise that fee.

Partey has been crucial for Arteta's side and was a key member of the Gunners team that missed out on the title to Manchester City last season. He made 40 appearances across competitions and was the thread between defense and attack.

However, Partey's entire Arsenal career has been plagued by injury issues. He missed five of their 38 league games last season which included defeats to City and Manchester United.

The Gunners are pursuing West Ham United captain Declan Rice this summer. They have seen two bids fail for the England midfielder thus far but are confident of sealing his capture, per The Athletic.

Rice may be viewed as Partey's replacement as Arteta looks to build on an impressive past campaign. The Ghanian has been at the Emirates since 2020 but could be headed to Serie A.

Partey wants to move to Juve if he does depart north London this summer. The Old Lady are likely to be on the lookout for a new midfielder amid Adrien Rabiot's contract expiring at the end of June. They are interested in the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.

However, the defensive midfielder doesn't appear to be fond of a move to the Saudi Pro League despite the array of European talent that have headed there. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have all moved to the Middle East on lucrative contracts.

Arsenal close to reaching agreement on personal terms with Ajax star Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber is being targeted by the Gunners.

According to Romano, Arsenal are edging toward an agreement on personal terms with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The Dutchman has agreed to join the Gunners this summer.

Arteta's side failed with an initial bid of £30 million for Timber but are set to make a fresh bid in the coming days. They will hold talks with the Eredivisie giants over the 22-year-old.

Timber has grown into one of Dutch football's most highly-regarded defenders. He made 47 appearances across competitions, helping Ajax keep 15 clean sheets. The Gunners are keen on the center-back who can also play at right-back, offering Arteta versatility at the back.

Poll : 0 votes