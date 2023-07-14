Arsenal star wanted by Galatasaray as Turkish giants plan to hold talks with agent: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is attracting interest from Galatasaray amidst uncertainty about his future, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

The Gunners recently made Kai Havertz their first acquisition of the summer, signing him from Chelsea for a deal worth £65 million. They also have deals in place to bring in Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber from West Ham United and Ajax respectively for a combined £145 million.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also working on offloading some of their players to balance their books. Granit Xhaka, 30, has already joined Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for £21.5 million. Thomas Partey, Rob Holding and Nicolas Pepe could depart the club as well.

Jorginho is another player linked with an exit this summer. Mikel Arteta's side signed the defensive midfielder from Chelsea for £12 million only six months earlier. However, he was reportedly brought in as a short-term fix after the club failed with a bid to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal are thus considering cashing in on the Italy international, who has only 12 months remaining on his contract this summer. Turkey has emerged as a potential destination for the 31-year-old, with Galatasaray interested in signing him, according to the aforementioned source.

Galatasaray are yet to approach the Gunners with an offer for Jorginho. They intend to discuss terms with the midfielder's agent before making a move, as per the report. The Super Lig club's decision to pursue a deal will depend on his wage demands being affordable to them.

Apart from Galatasaray, clubs in Italy, including Napoli, AC Milan and Lazio, have also been credited with an interest in Jorginho. It's worth noting that Lazio are managed by Maurizio Sarri, who brought the Italian with him when he took the reins at Chelsea in 2018.

Jorginho's Arsenal stint in numbers

Arsenal roped in Jorginho from Chelsea in January with the hope that the midfielder would help their push for the Premier League title. The Gunners were atop the table when the Italy international arrived in north London. However, they went on to give away the lead, allowing Manchester City to retain the title.

Jorginho, nevertheless, played 16 games across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side last term. He also made nine starts for the club in the Premier League, mostly playing in his preferred defensive midfield position. The Italian's only goal contribution came in the team's 2-0 away win against Newcastle United, providing an assist for Martin Odegaard.

Jorginho has linked up with the rest of his Arsenal teammates for training ahead of the 2023-24 season. He featured in their first friendly of the pre-season against Nurnberg on Thursday (July 13) but scored an unfortunate own-goal. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.