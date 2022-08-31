Arsenal star willing to take pay cut to join Barcelona - Reports

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is prepared to make compromises on his wages to secure a transfer to Barcelona, according to Catalonian daily Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have had a fruitful summer transfer window so far, having made five major additions to their squad. They have signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde for a combined sum of over €150 million.

The Blaugrana have also roped in Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, while also tying Ousmane Dembele down to a new deal. However, they do not appear to be done with their business for the summer.

Barcelona are said to be keen to sign a new right-back before Thursday's (September 1) transfer deadline. Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier is the club's top target in the final two days of the window.

However, the Catalans have struggled to strike a deal with the Bundesliga giants for Meunier. Dortmund reportedly want straight cash for the Belgian and are not prepared to accept Sergino Dest in a swap deal as proposed.

The Camp Nou outfit could thus be forced to turn to alternatives with time running out on the clock. Arsenal's Bellerin is a potential option for them should Meunier become unattainable, according to the aforementioned source.

Bellerin, who was previously at Barcelona's academy, has offers from other clubs, as per the report. However, he is waiting for the Catalans as he is keen to return to the Camp Nou.

The Spain international is even willing to take a pay cut to join Barcelona. The La Liga giants are said to be aware of the player's desire and could pursue a deal for him in the final two days of the window.

Bellerin has a contract with Arsenal until the end of the current season. However, the Gunners are prepared to let him leave for free if the report is to be believed. Xavi's side can thus sign him for free, but may have to make bonus payments.

How has Barcelona-linked Bellerin fared for Arsenal?

Bellerin joined Arsenal's youth ranks from the Catalans' academy in 2011. He rose through the ranks at the Emirates Stadium before making his senior debut in their EFL Cup win against West Bromwich Albion in 2013.

The right-back has since gone on to make 239 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners. He scored nine goals and provided 29 assists in those matches.

However, Bellerin has fallen out of favor at the north London club under Mikel Arteta. He was thus sent out on loan to Real Betis last season. He registered five assists in 32 matches for the Spanish club and also helped them win the Copa Del Rey.

