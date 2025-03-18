Arsenal step up pursuit of 19-year-old prodigy who favors surprise Gunners star over Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Ajax prodigy Jorrel Hato who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool. As reported by Caught Offside, the versatile Dutch defender is among Mikel Arteta's top priorities for the summer.

The Gunners look resigned to finish second in the Premier League for the third season in a row. They trail Liverpool by 12 points with nine games still to play which is a big gap to overcome.

It has been reported that Arsenal are making big plans to revamp their backline in the summer. Jorrel Hato has reportedly emerged as a target for the left-back spot which is an area Arteta looks to bolster.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has seen a remarkable rise this season playing at left-back but he is likely to be moved to midfield. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are both likely to leave in the summer while Riccardo Calafiori could also be offloaded.

The Gunners reportedly see Jorrel Hato as the player who could be their first-choice left-back for many years to come. Aged just 19, Hato is regarded very highly across Europe and is a natural at either left-back or centre-back.

Hato has been linked with a host of top European clubs in recent months following his rise to prominence with Ajax. Liverpool have been named as admirers of the Dutchman and he even attended a game at Anfield.

Hato previously claimed that he is a huge admirer of versatile Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber despite being urged to look up to Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk. He said, as quoted by Caught Offside:

“Coaches told me that I always needed to look up to Virgil van Dijk, but when I played in the under-18s, I always looked up to Jurrien Timber. When I came into the first team, he was my mentor. I love his playing style, his calmness on the ball.”

Hato has already made 103 appearances for Ajax at the age of just 19 having contributed with four goals and nine assists. He is also capped five times for the Netherlands and is seen as the future of the Dutch backline.

Pundit backs Premier League defender to join Liverpool over Arsenal

Pundit Shaka Hislop believes Antonee Robinson would be a better fit at Liverpool than Arsenal. He insisted that the flying Fulham left-back would suit Arne Slot's system whereas Mikel Arteta already has plenty of options at left-back.

Hislop claimed that Robinson's style of play is a lot similar to that of Liverpool legend Andrew Robertson who has slowed down this season. The former West Ham United keeper told ESPN:

“Who can be as good as Robertson was defensively? Who can be as good in terms of supporting the attack, providing assists? Antonee Robinson has certainly proven himself, proven that he can do that and cover the ground that would be needed in a Liverpool system."

He continued:

“That’s the easy fit. For me, again, I don’t see Manchester City as a viable landing spot. I also don’t see Arsenal in all honesty. Given Myles Lewis-Skelly and his emergence. I know he’s only young, but 18 years old. But Calafiori also, who was signed last summer."

Hislop added:

“So they have a player that they spent a lot of money to bring in last summer and a young talent coming through that Arteta would like to continue to develop. So for me, I think they’re already taken care of. They also have Zinchenko, but he is more for the Carabao Cup with the greatest respect."

“So they have numbers in that position. So I don’t feel that that’s their need. Arsenal have far greater needs than a left back, which we talk about regularly. So Liverpool for me just ticks all the boxes for it," he concluded.

Antonee Robinson has been exceptional for Fulham in the Premier League this season. The 27-year-old has produced 10 assists in 29 Premier League games this season having attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

