  • Arsenal submit £58.7m bid for Bundesliga star wanted by Chelsea: Reports

Arsenal submit £58.7m bid for Bundesliga star wanted by Chelsea: Reports

By Akshaye Raphael
Modified Jan 28, 2025 12:20 GMT
Arsenal have made a £58.7 million bid for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea, as per Fichajes. The Gunners are reportedly keen to bring in attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently lacking depth in the attacking department, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined with long-term injuries. The England international has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury in December and is likely out until March.

Meanwhile, Jesus is nursing a serious knee injury after tearing his ACL in Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United earlier this month. The Brazilian striker is ruled out for the remainder of the season and could be unfit for the better part of this year.

Arteta has been vocal about the need to bolster his options in attack to help the north Londoners in their title charge. The club have been linked with a host of attackers this window.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also keen on reinforcing the squad to help Enzo Maresca return the club to title contention and Sesko is reportedly on their radar.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, after deliberating a loan move, Arsenal have now submitted an official £58.7 million bid to sign Sesko, who is their ideal candidate.

Sesko turned down the chance to join the Gunners last summer, opting to sign a new five-year deal with Leipzig instead. However, the Chelsea and Arsenal target is now open to revisiting a move to the Emirates, per the aforementioned outlet.

Journalist reveals Benjamin Sesko's preferred destination between Chelsea and Arsenal

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Benjamin Sesko prefers a move to Arsenal despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The reporter claimed that when Sesko was presented with the project of all three clubs, he chose the Gunners, before making the ultimate decision to remain at Leipzig.

He said:

"The better news for Arsenal is that last summer when the project was pitched from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United, Sesko picked Arsenal and then made a secondary choice of whether it was now or to stay at Leipzig. It's going to take a crazy offer or be impossible in January because Leipzig's position is very firm."

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League table, six points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's side are sixth in the standings, a point behind Newcastle United (5th) and Manchester City (4th).

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
