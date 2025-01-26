Benjamin Sesko picks next club amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

Benjamin Sesko has chosen Arsenal over Chelsea and Manchester United, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Slovenian striker has been impressive for RB Leipzig of late and is reportedly wanted by the Blues.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also in the market for a new No. 9 and Sesko has popped up on their radar. The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and set up three more from 27 games across competitions this season.

Speaking to Inside Gooners, as cited by talkSPORT, Jacobs stated that Sesko had already chosen the Gunners ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United last summer.

"With Sesko, some contact has been made with Leipzig to understand whether anything is possible. There's no release cause in his new contract and the player is very keen on his own development to make sure he doesn't rush a move," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Even though Leipzig are out of the Champions League, they're pushing in the cup and to qualify again next season. It's not impossible but it's difficult and they'll want to protect the relationship with Leipzig if they're to revisit it in the summer."

He concluded:

"The better news for Arsenal is that last summer when the project was pitched from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United, Sesko picked Arsenal and then made a secondary choice of whether it was now or to stay at Leipzig. It's going to take a crazy offer or be impossible in January because Leipzig's position is very firm."

Sesko's contract with RB Leipzig runs until 2029.

Will Chelsea and Arsenal lock horns for a Wolverhampton Wanderers forward this year?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Chelsea are all set to lock horns for the services of Matheus Cunha this year, according to TEAMtalk. However, the report adds that Nottingham Forest are currently leading the race for the Brazilian.

Cunha has been a rare shining light for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. The Brazilian has scored 10 goals and set up four more from 23 games across competitions this campaign.

However, the Midlands club are currently 17th in the Premier League table and danger of relegation. As such, Cunha is expected to take the next step in his career this year.

Chelsea are eager to sign him this month, as are the Gunners, but it now appears that Nottingham Forest are the favorites for his services. The player's contract runs until 2027 but he is ready to leave the Molineux this month.

