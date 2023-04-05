Arsenal superstar expected to sign long-term contract extension despite transfer interest from PSG: Reports

Arsenal defender William Saliba, who has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is expected to pen a long-term deal, as per CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

Saliba, 22, has established himself as a regular starter for Mikel Arteta's side since returning from a season-long loan spell at Marseille. Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, he has been a beacon of assurance for the Gunners' ongoing Premier League title push this campaign.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and heading, the eight-cap France international has been rumored to be offered a new contract of late. With his deal set to expire in the summer of 2024, he has emerged on PSG's radar ahead of the upcoming season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs shed light on Saliba's links with PSG and claimed that Arsenal will tie the Frenchman with an improved deal in the future. He wrote:

"Saliba was born about six kilometres from the centre of Paris, so links between PSG and Saliba are only natural. But I fully expect Arsenal to get Saliba locked down to a long-term contract."

Sharing his thoughts on Saliba's future at the Emirates, Jacobs added:

"Why wouldn't he want to stay at the club where he's playing regularly and where he could well end up being a Premier League winner? And if everything goes according to plan, the Gunners will be challenging for the Champions League next season as well and Saliba will surely want to be a big part of that."

Saliba, who arrived from Saint-Etienne for around £27 million in 2019, has been in fine form this season. He has registered three goals and an assist in 33 games across all competitions for the Gunners so far.

Tony Adams claims Arsenal ace is currently second only to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

In his column for The Sun, Arsenal legend Tony Adams asserted that Bukayo Saka is second only to PSG forward Lionel Messi. He wrote:

"I'm sure they'll give Bukayo that hefty new contract to keep him at the Emirates because they know he is irreplaceable. If there's a better player in world football at the moment, one who both scores and makes goals, the only one I can think of is Lionel Messi."

Urging the Gunners to extend Saka's contract, Adams continued:

"When Manchester City paid £100 million to sign Jack Grealish 18 months ago, I couldn't believe that they didn't even try to buy Bukayo. Even now, I'm gobsmacked that Arsenal have been able to hang on to a kid who is one of the best talents in the world. Hopefully, they will soon get Bukayo tied down to a lengthy new contract."

