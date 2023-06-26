Arsenal table second bid for Netherlands international after having initial £30m offer rejected: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to submit a new bid for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this week. The Gunners' first offer was rejected by the Dutch club as the two parties were wide apart in the valuation.

As per a report by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to make a €45 million bid to sign Timber. The offer is set to have add-ons that could take the total fee up to €48 million.

Ajax rejected the Gunners' first bid for the Dutchman as it was around €35 million. The Eredivise side are demanding well over €55 million but Mikel Arteta's men are set to fall short on the valuation again.

The report adds that Timber has agreed on a deal until 2028 with the north London club and has no interest in talking to any other side. Dutch journalist Mike Verweij claimed that the defender is keen on the move and said:

"He has said from the very first moment that he only wants to leave Ajax for an absolute top club. He doesn't listen at all to other clubs that report after Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Even Bayern, who have not yet made an offer, are still waiting. Because Arsenal are his dream and priority. He set his sights on that."

Bayern Munich and Manchester United were also interested in the Ajax star, while Liverpool were linked with a move earlier this summer.

Arsenal target Jurrien Timber on leaving Ajax

Jurrien Timber hinted that he wants to leave Ajax this summer but stopped short of making a definitive claim.

He told Dutch agency Algemeen Dagblad:

"As far as I know, Ajax wants to keep me here. Beyond that, I can hardly say anything about it. Talks about that will probably follow soon. Actually, I am now in the same situation as last year. I don't know yet whether I will make that step now. I'm happy to be at Ajax – here you can always show yourself."

Earlier this year, he was quoted by Sky Sports as saying:

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, I did that with love and after the season we will review the situation. At the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday."

Manchester United had bid for Timber last summer, but Ajax wanted him to stay for another season before moving.

Poll : 0 votes