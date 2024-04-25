Arsenal in talks to sign ex-Bayern Munich attacker; 5-year deal worth £5m per season and £51.6m transfer fee mooted: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with former Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee as the Gunners look to bolster their frontline.

According to the Mirror, the north London outfit are willing to offer the Bologna attacker a contract till 2029, with an annual salary of £5 million. The same report claims that Mikel Arteta and his team will have to cough up £51.6 million to get the deal over the line.

The 22-year-old striker has been impressive this season, bagging 12 goals and seven assists in 34 matches across competitions. Moreover, the Gunners have struggled with goals from their central strikers, which could make it likely that Arsenal will move for Zirkzee.

Gabriel Jesus has been poor in front of goal throughout the campaign, bagging just four league goals. Arteta has rarely turned to Eddie Nketiah and preferred midfielder Kai Havertz in the false 9 position in Jesus' absence.

Amid these issues, there is an opportunity for Zirkzee to move to the Emirates and stamp his authority as a starter in the first team. Moreover, it would be a huge step up in the former Netherlands under-21 international's career.

The Premier League team are challenging for the league title this year and even made it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal are top of the league standings at the moment, three points clear of second-placed Liverpool and four ahead of Manchester City, who have played two games fewer.

Barcelona to rival Arsenal in Isak race - Reports

Alexander Isak

Barcelona are reportedly set to provide Arsenal competition in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. According to The Sun, both interested clubs would need to put down £90 million to complete the deal.

On one hand, the Blaugrana will be looking for a long-term Robert Lewandowski replacement, while the Gunners need to find a stable solution up top. This season, the Sweden international has scored 21 goals in 35 matches across competitions.

However, the interested sides must be wary of the striker's fitness issues. This season, he has missed 10 matches across competitions while remaining absent for 16 last campaign.

A move to the Emirates over Barcelona may seem more desirable at the moment, with some uncertainty in Catalunya. Xavi is set to step down at the end of the season, after which it is unsure who will take over as the club's manager.