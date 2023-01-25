Arsenal target 25-year-old superstar after missing out on Mudryk to Chelsea - Reports 

Having lost Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, Premier League leaders Arsenal have made Juventus’ Federico Chiesa their top target, Italian outlet CalcioMercatoWeb has claimed. The 25-year-old attacker has also been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Arsenal have had an eventful January transfer window. They saw their local rivals Chelsea sign long-time target Mudryk right under their noses. Instead of sulking, the Gunners went out and bought Premier League-tested forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion. They followed it up with a defensive reinforcement, adding Spezia center-back Jajub Kiwior to their ranks.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Federico Chiesa is back! Federico Chiesa is back! 🥵🇮🇹 Federico Chiesa is back! https://t.co/FHWGub10sC

With less than a week left before the January transfer window slams shut, Arsenal are being linked with high-profile Juventus attacker Chiesa. Chiesa, who was one of Italy’s standout performers at the 2021 European Championship, reportedly has a fan in Mikel Arteta. The Spanish coach’s interest has made him the Gunners’ number-one transfer target.

Chiesa ruptured his cruciate ligament in January 2022 and only returned to action at the end of 2022. The Italian ace, who is slowly getting back to his best, is devastating in full flight. He packs an abundance of pace, has the ability to pick out the right passes, and can expertly put away half-chances.

The former Fiorentina star has featured in 69 games for the Bianconeri so far, scoring 19 times and providing 16 assists.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes backs Arsenal to win the Premier League if they pull off 2 or 3 more signings

The Gunners secured a 3-2 victory over Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Sunday evening (22 January). The win sent Mikel Arteta’s men five points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

H @ClockEndH 🗣️ Ramsdale: “Trossard is coming to take someone’s place, in his head.. Like I was with Leno, I’ve come to take Leno’s place. He’s coming to take one of the front the players’ place.”



I love it. Competition. Bring it! 🗣️ Ramsdale: “Trossard is coming to take someone’s place, in his head.. Like I was with Leno, I’ve come to take Leno’s place. He’s coming to take one of the front the players’ place.” I love it. Competition. Bring it! https://t.co/zhw4IX8hFu

Having picked up 50 points from 19 games, the north Londoners are in pole position to win the Premier League, and Paul Scholes believes they can get there. The United legend lauded new signing Leandro Trossard, claiming that two or three additions of such caliber could carry the league leaders to the title.

“Those players that come in might not always be as good as the starters, but they might even be better from the bench,” the 11-time Premier League winner told The Daily Mail.

“When Leandro Trossard came on for Gabriel Martinelli [vs United], I didn’t think it weakened Arsenal, it really didn’t. So I think Trossard is a great signing. Two or three more would really boost this team to go on and win the Premier League.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a clash against Everton on 4 February.

