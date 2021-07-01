Arsenal to target Austrian midfielder after completing two signings - Reports

Arsenal will reportedly switch their focus to RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer after agreeing to deals with Benfica for left-back Nuno Tavares and Anderlecht for midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Mikel Arteta has identified Sabitzer as one of his top targets for this summer's transfer window. The Spanish tactician is eager to initiate a squad overhaul at Arsenal in order to recover from a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Marcel Sabitzer was one of Austria's standout players at Euro 2020 before they were knocked out by Italy in the Round of 16 earlier this week. The RB Leipzig star has been a model of consistency during his seven years with the German club.

Since joining RB Leipzig in 2014, Sabitzer has made over 220 appearances in all competitions for the club and has scored 52 goals. The 27-year-old's versatility and technical ability allows him to operate as a midfielder, a No.10, winger and as a makeshift striker.

Sabitzer currently has just one year remaining on his current contract with Leipzig, which could force the club to sell him this summer. The German club are reportedly willing to accept as little as €17 million for the Austrian.

Arsenal are desperate to sign an attacking midfielder this summer. Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos are set to leave the club this month and return to Real Madrid after the expiry of their loan deals.

Mikel Arteta is therefore desperately short of options in midfield and will look to sign Marcel Sabitzer this summer. Arsenal are likely to face stiff competition from Italian giants AC Milan and AS Roma for Sabitzer's signature this summer.

The emergence of Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe could lead to Arsenal cooling their interest in Marcel Sabitzer

Arsenal youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock have established themselves as players to look out for next season thanks to their performances in the Premier League during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Smith Rowe nailed down a regular place in Arsenal's starting line-up towards the end of last season. Joe Willock, on the other hand, became one of the breakout stars of the Premier League whilst he was on loan with Newcastle United.

Willock scored seven goals in seven consecutive games and helped Newcastle to safety. The emergence of the two youngsters could lead to Arsenal cooling their interest in Marcel Sabitzer.

