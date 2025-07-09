Arsenal target could be available for free as club plan to terminate contract - Reports

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic could reportedly be available for free in the summer. According to a report from TBR Football, the Serbia international could have his contract terminated in this transfer window, after he failed to agree to a new deal with Juventus.

Ad

The news comes amid the Gunners' seemingly failing to finalise a deal for Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres. While the north Londoners are said to be close to completing this deal, reports have suggested that Mikel Arteta and Co. are not fully convinced of the striker's abilities.

As a result, there may be a cheaper option in the form of Vlahovic, particularly if he is allowed to leave as a free agent. Arsenal have been in search of a new number nine, amid their issues in this position.

Ad

Trending

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the current options in this role, and both players are not considered out-and-out strikers. Injuries to these attackers towards the back end of last season meant that Arteta had to use Mikel Merino up top.

Therefore, bringing in a traditional striker could be key to the Gunners' chances of winning major honors in the coming campaign. Vlahovic is reasonably experienced in Serie A, having made 145 appearances across competitions for Juventus, bagging 58 goals and 14 assists.

Ad

A move to the Emirates would allow the Serbian to become the first choice in his position and compete for top prizes like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal's move for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera has hit standstill- Reports

Cristhian Mosquera

Arsenal's approaches for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera has reportedly hit a standstill, following the Gunners' unambitious initial bid. A report from the Daily Mirror says that the Spanish side were unhappy with the offer and are asking for over £20 million to see through this move (via CaughtOffSide).

Ad

It seems as though Valencia don't have much negotiating power in this deal, with the 21-year-old in the final year of his current agreement. On top of that, it is said that the player himself wishes to leave the club to join the Gunners this summer.

While this is the case, Mosquera will be aware that minutes are not guaranteed due to the presence of William Saliba and Gabriel in the heart of the Arsenal defence. On top of that, he will have to contend with multiple others, including Riccardo Calafiori, Jakub Kiwior, and Ben White, for minutes in this position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More