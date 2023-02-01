Arsenal target believes at least 3 clubs will bid for him after failed January transfer: Reports

Arsenal target Moises Caicedo believes that at least three clubs will bid for him in the summer, as per reports from Sport Witness.

The Ecuador international was the subject of interest from the Gunners during January but failed to secure an exit from the Amex Stadium.

He was subject to a £55 million bid from Chelsea and three bids worth £60 million,£70 million, and £75million from Arsenal during the winter transfer window. However, Brighton & Hove Albion rejected every approach for their midfielder, refusing to sell him in the middle of the season.

Sport Witness now claims that Caicedo anticipates that he will be the subject of interest from at least three sides in the summer.

The report also claims that the Seagulls are well aware of the fact that they might be unable to retain him beyond the summer.

Caicedo, 21, was evidently desperate to leave Brighton & hove Albion last month and went public with his wishes on social media.

The Ecuadorian took to his social medai urging the Seagulls to let him leave amid interest from major clubs. However, Roberto de Zerbi's side didn't entertain any offer for their priced asset.

Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in 2021 from his native Ecuador, Caicedo has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in Europe. The 21-year-old has registered two goals and three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls.

Despite Caicedo's post on social media, Brighton did not punish him and did not even suspend him.

Arsenal eventually signed Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea on Deadline Day (January 31) for a fee of £12 million.

However, the fact that he has been handed just an 18-month deal suggests that the Gunners could very well revive their interest in Caicedo in the future.

Albert Sambi Lokonga breaks silence after leaving Arsenal for Crystal Palace in deadline day loan move

Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has opened up on the role Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira played in his loan move to Crystal Palace on Deadline Day. He told Crystal Palace's official website:

"It was not easy [to leave Arsenal] because as you can see they are top of the league, but for me the important thing was the confidence of the coach."

He added:

"I had him on the phone and it was a good opportunity to come here, to show myself and to help the boys reach their objectives. He said to me ‘welcome’. He is going to push me to be a better player – I am looking forward to it."

The Belgium international has not quite been able to impose himself at the Emirates since his move from RSC Anderlecht in the summer of 2021 for £15 million.

He has featured just 39 times for the Gunners to date and most of them have been from the bench.

Poll : 0 votes