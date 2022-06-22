Arsenal could target ex-Real Madrid striker if they miss out on Gabriel Jesus: Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata if their attempts to bring Gabriel Jesus to the club fail, according to reports.

The Mirror has claimed that Tottenham have emerged as serious contenders to sign the Manchester City forward even though Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign the Brazilian international.

With Erling Haaland arriving at the Etihad Stadium this summer, the 25-year-old striker is set to receive even fewer opportunities in Pep Guardiola's side. Jesus only has a year left on his current contract with the Cityzens.

Buy option won’t be triggered, the decision has been made. Álvaro Morata returns to Atletico Madrid. No agreement with Juventus as things stand, Morata wants to feel important and he’s now coming back at Atléti.Buy option won’t be triggered, the decision has been made. Álvaro Morata returns to Atletico Madrid. No agreement with Juventus as things stand, Morata wants to feel important and he’s now coming back at Atléti. 🚨🇪🇸 #transfersBuy option won’t be triggered, the decision has been made.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Jesus all summer, with City valuing him at £50 million. However, if their attempts to sign the forward fail, The Mirror has reported that the Gunners will chase Morata. The Spaniard recently returned to Atletico Madrid following a two-year loan spell at Juventus.

The report claims that Morata is seeking first-team football next season ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year. He will find that difficult at Atleti due to the number of top-class players in his position.

The 29-year-old scored 32 times in 92 appearances over the past two seasons for Juve. The former Real Madrid youth academy graduate, however, is best known in England for his disastrous spell at Chelsea, where he scored just 24 goals in 72 appearances.

Gabriel Jesus offered eye-watering wages to join Arsenal from Manchester City

The Gunners are desperate to sign a top-class centre-forward this summer. Eddie Nketiah will be the only recognized senior striker at the club following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Jesus will be keen to be the main man at a major club next season so he can convince Brazil boss Tite to start him at this year's World Cup. However, the lack of Champions League football on offer at the Emirates may prove to be a stumbling block.

The forward scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in his 41 appearances for City last term. He was often either left out of the side for their most important games of the season or played on the right-wing.

According to journalist Nabil Djellit (as per The Sun), the north London club will attempt to convince Jesus to move to the Emirates Stadium by offering him a huge contract that will see him earn around £264,000 per week.

Djellit also claims that Jesus' wages will rise to £280,000 a week if Arsenal get back into the Champions League. This would position Jesus among the highest earners at the club.

