Arsenal to target Real Madrid midfielder if they fail to sign Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia: Reports

Arsenal will turn their attention to signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni if they fail to land either Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

After joining from Monaco for an €80 million fee, the Frenchman started just over half (24) of Los Blancos' La Liga games. Florentino Perez has reportedly had a word with Carlo Ancelotti with respect to the player's game time. The Real Madrid President believes the 23-year-old to be the next Casemiro and would like to see him on the pitch more often (via Football Transfers).

The Gunners have been admirers of Tchouameni for a long time and are looking for younger legs in midfield to replace Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey. Thirty-year-old Xhaka is linked with a move to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, whereas Partey's destination remains unclear.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have dropped out of the race for signing Moises Caicedo. The transfer expert claims that Stamford Bridge would be the most likely destination for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, and negotiations will commence between parties in the coming hours.

On the other hand, Arsenal are in the picture for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia's signature. Romano reported on Monday (June 26) that the Gunners' Premier League rivals Liverpool are looking to bring Lavia to Anfield. However, neither club has yet presented an official bid for the player.

The journalist claims that Manchester United and Chelsea also remain interested in Lavia and are keeping a close eye on the situation.

West Ham accept Arsenal's £100m plus £5m add-ons bid for Declan Rice

Fabrizio Romano has reported that West Ham United's have decided to accept Arsenal's bid of £100 million plus £5 million add-ons for Declan Rice. The Gunners' submitted their third bid for the 24-year-old after having initial bids turned down by the Hammers.

Although it momentarily seemed like Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City would sign the midfielder, it has since been reported that the Cityzens dropped out of the race.

The Premier League Champions had their £90 million offer (£80 million + £10 million add-ons) rejected by the Hammers. The Cityzens decided not to go in with a revised bid after initial one was rejected.

Joining the West Ham academy at age 14, the midfielder made 245 appearances for his club, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists.The skipper led his team to their first major trophy since their 1980 FA Cup triumph last season - the UEFA Europa Conference League.

