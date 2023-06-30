Arsenal target returns to current club earlier than expected to keep himself fit ahead of potential move - Reports

Arsenal target Jurrien Timber has cut short his vacation to return to Ajax and keep himself fit ahead of a move to the Emirates, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

The Gunners have already announced the acquisition of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, while a deal is also in place to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. Timber, meanwhile, is the north London giants' top target to bolster their options in defense.

David Ornstein of The Athletic said last week that Arsenal have made an opening offer of around €35 million for Timber. The bid was deemed unacceptable by Ajax, who reportedly want over €55 million for the Netherlands international.

However, it emerged on Thursday (June 29) that both clubs have reached a compromise over a fee. De Telegraaf said that Mikel Arteta's side have verbally agreed to pay Ajax €42 million plus €5 million in add-ons for the center-back.

The newspaper has added that the Reds will only move forward with the deal after Saturday (July 1), as they want the transfer to be accounted for in next season's finances. Timber has thus been penciled in for a medical with the Premier League giants next week.

Timber has cut short his vacation to return to Ajax and keep himself fit, according to the aforementioned source. He's entitled to take some more time off after being a part of the Netherlands squad that faced Croatia and Italy in the UEFA Nations League earlier this month.

However, the defender has decided to return to Ajax earlier than expected as he awaits a move to Arsenal. He's determined to avoid being left behind when he eventually joins the Premier League club on a reported five-year contract.

Where would Jurrien Timber fit in at Arsenal?

Jurrien Timber is a right-footed central defender who can also operate as a right-back.

It's unclear if he would be an immediate starter at Arsenal, as William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are Mikel Arteta's preferred center-back pairing. The Spaniard also has Ben White as his first-choice right-back.

Timber, though, could compete with Gabriel for a place in the starting lineup. He could also eventually operate as an inverted right-back in Arteta's system, with Gabriel, Saliba and White forming a back three. The Gunners, nevertheless, have healthy competition at the back, with Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu also in the mix.

Arsenal could turn their attention towards raising funds through player sales after signing Declan Rice and Timber. Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe are among those who could leave. The Premier League giants could then make more additions to their ranks, with Romeo Lavia among those linked.

