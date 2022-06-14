Arsenal and Tottenham eye move for 28-year-old Bayern Munich star - Reports 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make a few additions to their squad this summer and have been active participants in the transfer market. The two North London giants are in need of a seasoned midfielder and are reportedly looking to the Bundesliga to fill the gap.

According to German magazine Kicker, the two Premier League clubs have expressed interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian star has found himself on the bench more often than not in Germany and could fancy a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur had been linked to Marcel Sabitzer in the summer transfer window last year but were beaten to his signature by a determined Bayern Munich management. The Austrian midfielder has not been a stand-out performer in the Bundesliga this year, however, and could be on his way out of the club.

According to the report, Bayern Munich are expecting a fee ranging from €15 million to €20 million for Sabitzer. The Bundesliga champions signed the player for a fee of €16 million from RB Leipzig last year and are unlikely to incur a sizeable loss from his sale.

Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle it out for Marcel Sabitzer's signature

Sabitzer is yet to make a mark at Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer was a revelation for RB Leipzig but has not met expectations since his move to Bayern Munich. The midfielder has managed only one goal and one assist from his 32 appearances at the club so far and has often found himself on the fringes of the squad.

Bayern Munich have a host of talented players at their disposal and are unlikely to get the most out of Sabitzer. The Austrian playmaker is only 28 years old and is in his prime at the moment.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have lacked creativity in midfield over the past year and could offer the Bayern Munich man a near-ideal environment. Marcel Sabitzer has a penchant for scoring important goals and his performances for the Austrian national team suggest that he has several years ahead of him.

Bayern Munich are likely to part ways with the midfielder this summer but will look to make the most of the three years remaining on the contract. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are financially strong enough to afford Marcel Sabitzer's signing but will look to avoid a fierce bidding war in the coming weeks.

