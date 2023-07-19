Arsenal tracking 20-year-old midfielder compared to Luka Modric: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly tracking Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina ahead of the new season. He signed a new deal in April which extended his stay in Zagreb until June 2028.

According to the Express (h/t LondonWorld), the Gunners kept a close eye on him during this summer's UEFA European Under-21s Championship. He featured in all three group-stage games where his team mustered a solitary point after games against Ukraine, Romania and Spain.

Arsenal's interest in the 20-year-old midfielder is a result of their regular scouting trips to monitor Zagreb centre-back Josip Sutalo. It is unlikely that the Gunners will make a move for the 23-year-old after signing Jurrien Timber.

Baturina, however, could be an addition to Mikel Arteta's side this summer. He has already been compared to Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric by several pundits.

Baturina, who can play as an attacking midfielder and a No. 8, has been at the Croatian giants' Academy since 2017. During that time, he has amassed eight goals and 18 assists in 68 senior games across competitions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, signed Declan Rice for a club-record fee of £105 million earlier this month. But they could be a man short in midfield next season if Thomas Partey follows Granit Xhaka out of the Emirates in the coming weeks.

Juventus are interested in the 30-year-old Ghana international while clubs in Saudi Arabia are also linked with a move.

Declan Rice dreams of Champions League glory with Arsenal

Next season, Declan Rice will get the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his career.

The England international captained West Ham United to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last term. But the best the Hammers could manage was UEFA Europa League qualification.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have returned to playing in UEFA's premier club competition for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. Rice is expected to be a key part of Mikel Arteta's squad in the competition.

Speaking about his dream of playing in the Champions League with Arsenal, Rice recently told the club's official website:

"I’m so excited for that. I’ve said for many years now that I’ve wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve wanted to push myself at the biggest level. This opportunity at Arsenal has arisen where Arsenal are in the Champions League, it’s a great club.

"At the end of the day you get one career, and I want to be as successful as I can with Arsenal, make as many Champions League appearances as possible and hopefully one day get my hands on that trophy."

The 24-year-old has penned a five-year contract at the Emirates and will wear the No. 41 shirt.