Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners concede defeat in Aouar pursuit, Torreira set to join La Liga giants, and more - 3rd October 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer news roundup, we have the latest as the Gunners concede defeat in their pursuit of a top midfield target, Lucas Torreira is set to join a big La Liga club, and more.

Arsenal concede defeat in Houssem Aouar pursuit

Arsenal have given up on hopes of signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, with the French outfit stopping all negotiations after failing to agree on favorable terms. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lyon were clear on the deal that they wanted for the sale of the midfielder, €50 million plus add ons.

However, the Gunners made it clear that they would not be matching that price, and had last tabled a bid of €38 million plus add ons. The Gunners were expected to table another improved bid, however, Lyon pulled out from negotiations.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid were also said to be monitoring the situation of the midfielder, however, no approach was made from any of these clubs for Aouar in recent days.

Arsenal have never been “confident” today or on last few days just because Aulas always asked for €50m + add ons. #AFC last bid was around €38m + add ons. They were prepared to try again on next 48 hours but *not* for €50m + add ons. That’s why OL consider the talks off. ⚪️🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

Lucas Torreira set to join Atletico Madrid

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is set to complete a loan move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, having completed his medical with the club on Saturday. According to Fabrizio Romano, Torreira is set to join Diego Simeone's side on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the deal permanent next year.

The Gunners were said to be holding out for an outright purchase, however, Atletico were never prepared to sanction a permanent deal this summer. Los Rojiblancos are expected to confirm the deal soon, after they are able to offload either Thomas Lemar or Hector Herrera.

Lucas Torreira has passed his medicals test today with Atlético Madrid, as per @Dvinuesa. Atléti are ready to complete his signing on loan with buy option from #AFC when they’ll sell one player [Lemar, Herrera... work in progress]. ⚪️🔴 #transfers #Atleti pic.twitter.com/4bwLsjq2tD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

Arsenal to try and secure loan deal for Jorginho

Arsenal are looking to secure a potential loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, having conceded defeat in their pursuit of top targets Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.

The Gunners had identified their midfield to be the biggest cause of concern going into the current season. However, barring the loan signing of Dani Ceballos, they have struggled to make any other additions.

According to French journalist Julien Laurens, Arsenal are set to make a move for Jorginho, with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard aware that he needs to trim his bloated squad.

The last player to make the switch from Stamford Bridge to North London was Willian, who signed for the Gunners on a free transfer earlier in the window.