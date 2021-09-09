Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify La Liga star as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement, Antonio Conte not interested in taking charge at the Emirates, and more - 9th September 2021

Arsenal have struggled in front of goal in recent times. The Gunners managed just 55 goals last season in the Premier League, the second-lowest among the top ten in the table. Their inability to score has also haunted Mikel Arteta this season, with the London side yet to open their scoring in the league after three games.

Arsenal have identified a La Liga star as the ideal replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has reportedly turned down the opportunity to take charge at the Emirates.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 9 September 2021.

Arsenal identify La Liga star as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal have their eyes on Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri.

Arsenal have identified Youssef En-Nesyri as the ideal replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Hard Tackle via La Colina de Nervion. The Gabon international has been in a poor run of form since last season. Aubameyang is yet to score in the Premier League in the current campaign, although he did register a hat-trick in the EFL Cup.

Last season, the Gunners skipper managed just 15 goals in 39 appearances. Unless his form improves, Arsenal will consider offloading Aubameyang for the right price next summer.

Arsenal have received criticism for not signing a striker this summer. The Gunners are preparing to rectify their decision by moving for En-Nesyri next year. However, the Moroccan will not come cheap, given that his current contract with Sevilla runs until 2025.

En-Nesyri enjoyed a fantastic 2020-21 campaign with the La Liga side, scoring 24 goals in all competitions. With Luuk de Jong leaving for Barcelona on loan this summer, the Moroccan is expected to come into his own this season.

Arsenal are likely to keep a close eye on the player’s development at the moment. If En-Nesyri manages another blockbuster season in La Liga, the Gunners will attempt to secure his signature next summer.

Antonio Conte not interested in taking charge at the Emirates

Antonio Conte doesn't want to take charge at the Emirates.

Antonio Conte has turned down the chance to take charge at Arsenal, according to The Express via Tuttomercatoweb. The Gunners are considering a change in management after a poor start to the season under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has failed to show significant improvement since taking charge at the Emirates and the London side want the Italian to be his replacement.

However, Conte has declined the offer as he is holding out for a different opportunity. The Italian only wants to consider offers from clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal slammed for not completing move for former Chelsea striker

Arsenal failed to complete a move for Tammy Abraham this summer.

Arsenal have received criticism from Kevin Campbell for not completing a move for Tammy Abraham this summer. The former Chelsea striker was heavily linked with the Gunners all summer but eventually moved to Serie A to join AS Roma.

Campbell believes the London side "missed a trick" by losing out on Abraham, who wanted to move to the Emirates.

“I truly believe Arsenal missed a trick because we still do not have anyone up the top end of the pitch who is a physical presence. Abraham causes teams a problem just by being there,” said Campbell.

