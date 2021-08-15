Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Jamie O’Hara wants Gunners to target three players this summer, club joins race for Serie A star, and more - 15th August 2021

Arsenal received a wake-up call in their opening game of the 2021-22 season against Brentford. A 2-0 away defeat at the hands of the newly-promoted side revealed that the Gunners are yet to address some of their weaknesses from the previous season. With games against Chelsea and Manchester City next, Mikel Arteta has very little room for error and might be forced to look for solutions in the transfer market.

Arsenal want to reinforce their attack this summer, with their frontline failing to deliver last season. They drew another blank against Brentford on Matchday 1 of the new season as well.

The Gunners are also planning to bring in a new goalkeeper before the end of this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 15 August 2021.

Jamie O’Hara wants Arsenal to target three players this summer

Kieran Trippier in action for England

Former Arsenal midfielder Jamie O’Hara has urged the Gunners to invest in the transfer market following their disappointing defeat against Brentford. The Englishman wants his former club to bring Kieran Trippier, Mauro Icardi and Ander Herrera to the Emirates this month.

📈 Kieran Trippier earned a better WhoScored rating (7.20) than any other defender in La Liga last season



🗞️ Arsenal are believed to be eyeing up the ex-Tottenham right-back as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin pic.twitter.com/G8wfF3SQ4c — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 8, 2021

Arsenal have been linked with Trippier this summer, with the Gunners looking for a replacement for Hector Bellerin. Mikel Arteta is also longing for a striker, with Lautaro Martinez and Tammy Abraham among the players currently on his wishlist. The London side are interested in bolstering their midfield as well, despite already signing Albert Sambi Lokonga.

In an interview with TalkSPORT, as relayed by The Express, O’Hara urged Arsenal to do whatever it takes to bring all three players to the Emirates. The Englishman was also critical of new signing Ben White.

“They [Arsenal] should sign Kieran Trippier, pay whatever they want - even if it is £30million. PSG need to get rid of some players; go and get Mauro Icardi up front and then go and get Ander Herrera in midfield! It looks like they've just signed Brighton's second best centre-half (Ben White),” said O’Hara.

Gunners join race for Serie A star

Lorenzo Insigne with Italy

Arsenal have joined the race for Lorenzo Insigne, according to The Hard Tackle via Calcio Mercato. The Italian is in the final 12 months of his current deal with Napoli and talks of an extension are yet to reach a conclusive end. There are signs that the two parties might be ready to part ways, which has alerted quite a few clubs around Europe, including the Gunners.

Arsenal are looking to add more firepower to their frontline this summer but will face competition for Insigne’s signature from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. The Italian could be available for €25m to €30m.

Arsenal renew interest in Newcastle United goalkeeper

Freddie Woodman with Swansea City

Arsenal are interested in Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, according to The Hard Tackle via Chronicle Live. The Gunners recently sold Joe Willock to the Magpies but could look to do business with the club once again for Woodman. Mikel Arteta had earmarked Aaron Ramsdale as his preferred target for the role, but Sheffield United refused to budge from their £30m valuation of the player.

Arteta has reportedly instructed Arsenal to begin talks over a move to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman after failing to agree a deal for Aaron Ramsdale, according to reports. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) August 13, 2021

Arsenal have been forced to consider alternate targets and Woodman has emerged as a possibility. The Englishman was in stellar form while on loan with Swansea in the 2020-21 season and Newcastle United could demand a premium price for their star.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra