Arsenal tried and failed to sign ex-Chelsea star on-loan in winter transfer window: Reports

Arsenal reportedly tried to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata on loan during the winter transfer window. However, the Gunners' efforts did not yield fruit as their push for the 32-year-old AC Milan striker failed.

It is widely known that the Gunners have been on the hunt for a striker in recent years. They notably sold Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace last summer but failed to find a suitable replacement. While they do have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, the latter is out injured for the rest of the season.

Rumors have heavily linked Arsenal to a move for strikers like Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. There has also been strong interest in Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. However, these are expensive targets for the Gunners, who decided to seek a forward option for a loan move instead.

According to The Athletic (via TeamTalk), they moved to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who spent two seasons in west London with the Blues. He spent the rest of his time on loan with clubs like Atletico Madrid and Juventus, before eventually joining Atletico in 2022.

He was a fairly goalscorer for Chelsea, scoring 24 goals in 72 games for the Blues, and Arsenal were hoping to bring his experience into play at the Emirates Stadium.

Morata is under contract with AC Milan, but this January, he went to Galatasaray on a loan deal, snubbing the Gunners, who were reportedly hesitant in their push for him.

Paul Merson gives verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea decisions in winter transfer window deals

Paul Merson has opened up on Arsenal and Chelsea, following the end of the January transfer window. The Gunners did not make a single signing in the window. However, they let two players leave on loan, while Ayden Heaven left for Manchester United.

Speaking about their transfer window, Paul Merson rued their inability to sign a natural goalscorer, telling Sky Sports:

"Arsenal still needed a striker. When the Man City game went 1-1, you thought of Kai Havertz's chance for 2-0. They went on to win the game comfortably but it could have gone the other way. A natural goalscorer scores that goal."

The Blues signed midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne but saw eight players leave on loan. They also sold Harvey Vale and Cesare Casadei.

Speaking about them, Merson wondered why they did not sign a goalkeeper:

"For me, no-one will win anything without a top goalkeeper... That would be my problem at the moment. I like the [current Blues] goalie [Robert Sanchez] but I don't think he has high enough concentration levels for a club like Chelsea where you don't have a lot to do."

The Gunners have an upcoming match against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup semi-final at St. James Park today (February 5). The Blues will face Brighton & Hove Albion in their upcoming FA Cup fourth-round match this weekend (February 8).

