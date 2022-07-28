Arsenal turned down offer to sign PSG forward this summer: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal were reportedly offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mauro Icardi this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano (via Caught Offside), the Gunners turned down the chance to sign the Argentine international due to 'technical and financial' reasons. The club instead opted to sign Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million.

The north London outfit were left desperately short of attacking options after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure in January and Alexandre Lacazette's exit this summer. The Gunners were, therefore, eager to sign a top-quality forward to lead the line for Mikel Arteta's side next season.

PSG striker Mauro Icardi was believed to be a potential option for the Premier League side. The 29-year-old joined the French giants in the summer of 2019 on loan with an option to buy for €60 million.

The former Inter Milan star enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Ligue 1 side, scoring 20 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions. This resulted in PSG exercising their option to buy the forward.

However, he endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, scoring just 13 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions. Icardi fell down the pecking order at PSG last season following the arrival of Lionel Messi. He made just 24 league appearances for the club and contributed four goals.

Arsenal, however, snubbed the chance to sign the Argentine, who was widely considered one of the best strikers in Serie A during his time with Inter Milan. The club signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Icardi scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side. He also helped the club win four Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and three EFL Cups.

Jesus has made an impressive start to his Arsenal career, scoring four goals during the club's pre-season tour. This included an incredible strike in his side's 4-0 victory over Chelsea.

The Brazilian's speed, versatility, and work rate are proving to be major assets for the north London club.

PSG's Mauro Icardi could return to Serie A after being snubbed by Arsenal

PSG forward Mauro Icardi is unlikely to receive regular playing time next season due to his sub-par performances and the stiff competition for places at the Parc des Princes.

A move to Arsenal could have helped the 29-year-old resurrect his career. However, the Premier League giants decided against signing a player who is seemingly no longer in his prime.

The Mauro Icardi file is too complex economically for Borussia Dortmund. No interest from the German club therefore.

Monza, however, remains very interested in the PSG player.



Monza, however, remains very interested in the PSG player.



(@ArthurPerrot @RMCsport) The Mauro Icardi file is too complex economically for Borussia Dortmund. No interest from the German club therefore.Monza, however, remains very interested in the PSG player. 🚨 The Mauro Icardi file is too complex economically for Borussia Dortmund. No interest from the German club therefore. 🇦🇷❌ Monza, however, remains very interested in the PSG player. (@ArthurPerrot @RMCsport)

A return to Serie A could be on the cards for Icardi. The Argentine is still held in high regard in Italy thanks to his six-year stint with Inter Milan. He scored 124 goals in 219 appearances for the club during this period.

According to RMC Sport, Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara has held talks with Serie A newcomers Monza.

