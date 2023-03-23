Arsenal unlikely to sign superstar forward as Manchester United want to sign his £132 million-rated teammate: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly unlikely to rope in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Manchester United hoping to sign his club teammate Victor Osimhen this summer.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, has emerged as one of the best offensive prospects in Europe in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Since joining Gli Azzurri from Dinamo Batumi for £10 million last summer, he has netted 14 goals and contributed 16 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

A right-footed technical dribbler blessed with pace and flair, the 19-cap Georgia international has turned a lot of heads with his electric outings this term. Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal have all been linked with a potential permanent move for the left inside-forward of late.

Speaking to Kelbet, famed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio stated that Arsenal would fail to sign Kvaratskhelia. Napoli would prefer to offload Osimhen instead in the upcoming summer transfer window. He said:

"I don't think Kvaratskhelia can leave Napoli to go to Arsenal. He has only been there for one season and it is really unlikely that the club will sell him now. Napoli must absolutely keep him for at least another season. If they sell Osimhen for £132 million, they are more than happy. They don't need to sell Kvaratskhelia."

Naming Manchester United as a suitor for Osimhen, Di Marzio added:

"I think Osimhen can leave Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain could be a possibility for him. But Manchester United are probably the favorites to take him. Their main focus is definitely Osimhen and has been for at least two seasons. He is an excellent player and very particular with his skills of him."

Osimhen, 24, has scored 25 goals in 29 matches across competitions for Napoli this season.

Stan Collymore asserts Manchester United could attempt to sign 2 Arsenal superstars

In his column for Caught Offside, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore insisted that the Red Devils could try to sign Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard under potential Qatari ownership. He wrote:

"Frenkie de Jong is great; don't get me wrong, but this is Manchester United we're talking about. They can blow most teams out of the water now, let alone under potential Qatari ownership."

He added:

"If they get taken over, what's stopping them from going in for Arsenal's Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka in the summer? You're not telling me Manchester United's financial power wouldn't at least make the Gunners, as well as the players themselves, stop and think."

Both Saka and Odegaard have been crucial to the Gunners' ongoing Premier League title charge this season. The pair have registered a combined 39 league goal involvements for Mikel Arteta's side so far.

