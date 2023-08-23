Arsenal want to sell player in record-deal this summer amid interest from rivals: Reports

Arsenal are pushing for a club-record sale after Chelsea entered the race to sign Folarin Balogun. The Gunners are aware of interest from Inter Milan and AS Monaco too, and are now driving up the price.

As per a report in CBS Sports, Arsenal want over £35 million for the young striker. They are willing to part ways with the forward this summer but are not interested in a cut-price deal.

The 22-year-old had a brilliant loan spell with Reims last season in Ligue 1. He scored 21 matches in 37 league games and the Blues are looking to lure him to the other side of London.

Balogun has already admitted that he will be looking for a permanent exit this summer if he is not promised regular game time with the Gunners, saying (via Football.London):

"I obviously went away and the point was to prove I could play first team football. I feel I was able to do that and show people I can play at that level. I think with me coming back it's not really much of a situation where I think I can need to try extra hard to prove something, I think it's a decision that's not really with me. Whatever happens I'm cool with it."

He added:

"What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again. I'm not sure (about) the discussions that are going to take place, I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now, I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family."

Arsenal's record sale still stands at £35 million when they sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool in 2017.

Arsenal manager yet to decide future of Chelsea target

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he has not decided on the future of Folarin Balogun. He added that they want to see more of him before deciding what is best for all.

Speaking to the media during the pre-season tour of the United States, the Gunners manager said:

"Great, because he's done incredibly well and now we have to think what is best to do. We want to see him, we want to experience him in the next few games. He played the last game against Nurnberg and he will do again in the next few games. Then we will make the best decision."

Gabriel Jesus is out injured for Arsenal right now, but Arteta has not turned to Chelsea target Balogun. Instead, the manager has opted for Eddie Nketiah to lead the attack for his side.