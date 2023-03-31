Arsenal watching 5 strikers as hunt to strengthen attack gathers pace ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking at five strikers as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking department ahead of next season.

As reported by The Evening Standard, the Gunners have identified five strikers across Europe as their options for the summer.

According to the report, Arsenal have been tracking ­Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dusan Vlahovic, Tammy Abraham, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund.

This has been an excellent season for the north London giants so far as they look to be cruising towards the Premier League title after a long wait of 19 years.

However, Mikel Arteta is understood to be keen to bolster his options up front during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Abraham, Calvert-Lewin and Vlahovic have all been strongly linked with moves to the Emirates in the past.

Abraham has done well since departing Chelsea to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma but could reportedly be open to a Premier League return. Meanwhile, Calvert-Lewin has seen his stock fall drastically over the last couple of years due to his injury problems.

His future could be dependent on whether Everton manage to stave off relegation threats or not.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, rejected Arsenal and opted to join Juventus in January 2022 but has not enjoyed himself at the Turin club. With Juventus looking destined to miss out on Champions League football, Vlahovic could be open to a move this summer.

Osimhen is currently one of the most coveted footballers on the planet following a sensational campaign for Napoli, who look just inches away from the Serie A title.

The Nigeria international has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs across Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United and Chelsea.

Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund is the final name on Arteta's wishlist with the 20-year-old catching the eye with his exploits for both club and country.

Arsenal also have a decision to make on youngster Folarin Balogun, who has been a revelation on loan at Reims.

The USA-born England U21 international could be integrated into the first-team or be cashed in while his stock is high.

William Saliba says ‘it’s a pleasure’ to play with Arsenal teammate

Arsenal defender William Saliba has lavished praise on Bukayo Saka and has claimed that it is a pleasure to play alongside the Englishman.

Speaking to Stadium Astro (via the Mirror), Saliba said about Saka:

"You can say already, he is a very, very good player. Even if he is young, he is already a top, top player. I want and I think he will stay like this because he is a good person, and he is humble. He doesn’t have a big head."

He added:

"He always works, and he is a good guy, he’s always happy. It’s a pleasure to play with him. This club is a family, and we have to keep going like that."

Saka has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and has been a key figure behind Arsenal's excellent run of form.

The England international has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 games across competitions this season.ars

