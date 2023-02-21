Arsenal ‘willing to do anything’ in attempt to sign €40 million-rated Barcelona target: Reports

Arsenal are willing to do anything to sign Barcelona target and Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque, as per the Daily Cannon.

The player's agent has informed potential suitors that a fee between €35 to €40 million could be enough to sign the 17-year-old striker. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been linked with a move for Roque.

His stocks have soared since he helped Brazil lift the U20 South American Championship last month. Roque registered six goals and one assist in eight goals during the tournament.

Manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu Gaspar are apparently on the same page with regard to a move for the Athletico Paranaense forward. The former has given the green light for the move while Gaspar has initiated contact with Roque's agent.

Eddie Nketiah has made himself a viable alternative to Gabriel Jesus. The English striker has flourished in the latter's absence due to injury and has scored six goals in 11 games across competitions since the 2022 FIFA World Cup ended.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are in need of a forward who can act as Robert Lewandowski's understudy and could potentially become his successor. After Memphis Depay's sale to Atletico Madrid in January, they do not have a natural centre-forward to compete with Lewandowski.

PSG, meanwhile, have the young French pairing of Hugo Ekitike (20) and Kylian Mbappe (24) up front. Roque may not be an immediate starter at any of these clubs.

But a move to Barcelona could offer him a better chance at making the first-team set-up. Manager Xavi Hernandez has shown that he is ready to trust youngsters in his team, with Gavi, Pedri, Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati all shining under him.

Barcelona winger reveals admiration for Arsenal

Barcelona winger Raphinha has revealed his admiration for Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Brazil international was asked which club(s) he admires outside of Spain, to which he replied (h/t Tribal Football):

"A team I like outside of Spain? Arsenal & PSG."

Raphinha joined Barcelona just last summer from Leeds United for a fee of £55 million. Since then, he has registered seven goals and nine assists in 32 games across competitions for his new club.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Raphinha last month. However, the former Stade Rennais winger stayed at the Spotify Camp Nou while Arsenal ended up signing Leandro Trossard to add depth down the flanks.

