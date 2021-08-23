Arsenal willing to listen to offers for star forward to generate funds - Reports

Arsenal are seemingly open to selling club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer if the right offer arrives before the end of the summer transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

The Arsenal skipper penned a new deal with the Gunners last September after successfully leading Arsenal to FA Cup and Community Shield victories in 2020. However, Aubameyang's form has deteriorated at a drastic pace which is a huge worry for Mikel Arteta.

Since signing his new contract, Aubameyang has scored just 15 goals for Arsenal. The 32-year-old forward only made a substitute appearance against Chelsea after missing the opening game of the season against Brentford after testing positive for COVID-19.

Arsenal are now open to selling their star forward. However, Aubameyang's massive wages might hinder their chances of selling the forward to generate some much-needed revenue. Aubameyang is currently on £250,000-per-week which might put off some of the interested parties across Europe.

According to the Mirror (via the Telegraph), Aubameyang still remains in Mikel Arteta's plans for the current season. However, the Arsenal skipper is no longer deemed untouchable in the squad and could be on the cusp of an exit if a large offer comes before August 31.

Apart from Aubameyang, Arsenal are also open to selling the likes of Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin and Eddie Nketiah to balance the books.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Arsenal will listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if interest arrives @SamJDean #AFC



Plus: Player-by-player analysis of the deadwood Arsenal are trying to shift before the close of the transfer window https://t.co/iI7I3mt0GG — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 23, 2021

Arsenal have made a terrible start to the season despite spending big on players

Arsenal have made a worrying start to their Premier League campaign despite spending big on players in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have broken their bank in signing Ben White for £50 million from Brighton and Hove Albion. The 23-year-old defender has been brought in to stabilize Arsenal's backline. However, the English international tested positive for COVID-19 right before their clash with Chelsea.

Arsenal have also paid a huge amount to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and a backup goalkeeper in Aaron Ramsdale from relegated Sheffield United.

Despite their investments, Arsenal have lost both of their opening two games in the Premier League. The Gunners lost their opening game against Brentford by 2-0 before losing to London rivals Chelsea on Sunday by the same margin. Arsenal are also yet to score a goal in the 2021-22 season.

Arsenal will listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & will not stand in their captain’s way if another club shows interest in buying him this summer. [@SamJDean] #afc https://t.co/tBOTP2I0pK — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 23, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Greatest foreign XI in Premier League history

Edited by Ritwik Kumar