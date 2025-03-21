Arsenal willing to sign ex-Manchester City star Leroy Sane on one key condition: Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing former Manchester City player Leroy Sane this summer but only if the player is willing to reduce his wage demands, according to Caught Offside.

Sane, who currently plies his trade at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, is currently facing an uncertain future at the club. His existing contract at the Allianz Arena will expire at the end of this season.

Arsenal have dealt with multiple injuries this season, most especially in their attacking department. The Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, has previously worked with Sane while at Manchester City and seems to be an admirer of the player.

While Leroy Sane has retained his starting position at Bayern, the German international has particularly struggled to consistently maintain his elite performance that earned him the coveted reputation in Europe during his City days.

Leroy Sane is currently one of the top earners at Bayern. He reportedly earns close to €20 million per year and a weekly base salary of €288,462. As per reports, Bayern are keen to retain Sane but only on a drastically reduced wage. While the winger is willing to stay at the club, he doesn’t appear to be willing to make any concessions regarding his earnings.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been monitoring the situation as they have a long-standing interest in the German. As per the abovementioned source, the Gunners are willing to sign him Sane but will only make the move if the player is willing to accept a pay cut.

The highest earner at Arsenal at the moment is Kai Havertz, who reportedly earns £280,000 on a weekly basis. It remains to be seen how the situation will pan out as the summer transfer window approaches.

Arsenal favorites to sign LaLiga star due to financial advantage – Reports

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are in a pole position to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams due to their positive financial situation.

Williams has been the subject of interest from several top clubs across Europe, which included Barcelona and Chelsea.

Barcelona in particular were hot on the player’s heels last summer but couldn’t finalize a deal due to their financial situation and the winger’s decision to stay put at his current club.

The Gunners have now joined the fray for Williams and now look set to pip other suitors to the signature of the player due to their financial advantage.

Nico Williams is currently on a reported £8.9 million per year contract with Bilbao and £171,000 per week. As per reports, Arsenal are set to offer Williams a whopping £200,000 per week on a five-year deal. This will take the Spaniard’s annual earnings to £10.4 million.

Football Transfers claimed the Gunners are in a strong position to sign Williams as they are set to cash in on the departures of some players in the summer. It was said that the departures of Kieran Tierney (£110,000 per week), Thomas Partey (£200,000 per week), and Jorginho (£110,000 per week) will clear £420,000 per week in wages. This will in turn give the Gunners the room to accommodate William’s huge earnings.

