Arsenal are willing to blow Chelsea out of the water to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice next summer. The Hammers midfielder is set to be available for around €100 million, with the expectation being that he will depart in the summer.

Rice, 23, has two years left on his contract, and Chelsea tried signing him last summer but failed in their pursuit. Graham Potter's side are still noted suitors for the English midfielder, but Arsenal are reportedly willing to throw the kitchen sink to secure his signature, per Fichajes.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would be delighted if the Premier League leaders can lure Rice to the Emirates for the 2023-24 campaign. He has quickly become one of the league's most admired midfielders, with his defensive nous and attacking contributions.

Rice has made 22 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal, providing two assists and helping the Hammers keep five clean sheets.

The former Chelsea academy youngster was also instrumental in West Ham's run to the UEFA Europa League semifinals last season. He also played a key role in England's midfield during the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, featuring in all five games.

Arteta seemed intent on signing a defensive midfielder last summer and set eyes on Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz but to no avail. Rice would be a step up from the Brazilian and a blockbuster signing to match the current aspirations of the north London side.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola comments on title race with Arsenal ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal continue to impress in the title race and boast an eight-point lead over City following a goalless draw with Newcastle United on Tuesday (January 3).

Guardiola's side could close the gap on the Gunners to five points if they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (January 4).

The Spanish coach claims that Arteta's men are on course to reach 100 points and that his side would need to be perfect to catch them. He said (via Sports Mole):

"They have an averagel they're going to do 100 points, Arsenal, the way they've done so far. If they continue that way, we will not catch them. So you have to be almost perfect, I would say."

He added:

"Yesterday they were excellent against Newcastle again. We will see what happens."

The Gunners have lost once in the league, winning 14 and drawing two. Meanwhile, City have managed 11 wins, three draws and two losses in 16 games.

