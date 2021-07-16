AS Roma make fresh bid for Arsenal midfielder - Reports

AS Roma have reportedly made a fresh bid for Arsenal's Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder has been on the Italian club's radar for quite some time now and they hope to complete the deal ahead of the start of the new season.
According to reports by Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, after having their initial bid of €15 million being turned down by Arsenal, Roma have now placed a fresh bid of €18 million.
Jose Mourinho, who recently joined the club as manager ahead of next season, has made Xhaka one of his top transfer targets.
Though Roma are still €2 million short of Arsenal's evaluation of €20 million, the aforementioned report states that the Italian side are quietly confident of completing the deal.
Xhaka has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the club. He will sign a four-year contract with the Serie A outfit and will earn €5 million per year.
The 28-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Arsenal, but with the Gunners looking to add two new midfielders to their roster, they are open to Xhaka's sale.
Mourinho's interest testament of my work over the past few years: Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka
The Arsenal midfielder admitted in May this year that rumors of Jose Mourinho's interest in him are a testament to the work he has put in over the past few years.
“To be honest, I didn't hear what Mourinho has said about me. But that makes you proud. Everyone knows Mourinho, knows what he has achieved. Mourinho knows how to win titles.
"You can now see what work I have done over the past few years," Xhaka said.
Xhaka is currently on a holiday but could cut it short to complete his move to Roma in the coming days.