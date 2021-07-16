AS Roma make fresh bid for Arsenal midfielder - Reports

AS Roma have reportedly made a fresh bid for Arsenal's Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder has been on the Italian club's radar for quite some time now and they hope to complete the deal ahead of the start of the new season.

According to reports by Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, after having their initial bid of €15 million being turned down by Arsenal, Roma have now placed a fresh bid of €18 million.

Jose Mourinho, who recently joined the club as manager ahead of next season, has made Xhaka one of his top transfer targets.

Though Roma are still €2 million short of Arsenal's evaluation of €20 million, the aforementioned report states that the Italian side are quietly confident of completing the deal.

Xhaka has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the club. He will sign a four-year contract with the Serie A outfit and will earn €5 million per year.

The 28-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Arsenal, but with the Gunners looking to add two new midfielders to their roster, they are open to Xhaka's sale.

Granit Xhaka post-match on Sky Sport. 🇨🇭

“Can we do the interview in Italian?”. Xhaka answers: “Not yet...”, he laughs.



He wants to join AS Roma - talks ongoing at final stages with Arsenal to complete the agreement after the Euros. #AFC #Roma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2021

Mourinho's interest testament of my work over the past few years: Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka

Jose Mourinho on Granit Xhaka in 2019: "Xhaka is the main man in the entire Arsenal midfield, you can't see it unless I lend you one of my eyes. Without him, Arsenal is lost. He is a leader. Remember, mistakes are made by humans." pic.twitter.com/XX56rBv0fJ — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 28, 2021

The Arsenal midfielder admitted in May this year that rumors of Jose Mourinho's interest in him are a testament to the work he has put in over the past few years.

“To be honest, I didn't hear what Mourinho has said about me. But that makes you proud. Everyone knows Mourinho, knows what he has achieved. Mourinho knows how to win titles.

"You can now see what work I have done over the past few years," Xhaka said.

Xhaka is currently on a holiday but could cut it short to complete his move to Roma in the coming days.

