AS Roma plotting loan move for out-of-form Barcelona man in January - Reports

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is a potential transfer target for AS Roma in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport [via El Nacional].

Jose Mourinho took charge as Roma's new manager ahead of the 2021/22 season. The Giallorossi have tasked the former Real Madrid boss with taking the club back to the top of Serie A. The Rome-based club brought in the likes of Tammy Abraham, Eldor Shomurodov and Rui Patricio for a significant amount of money in the summer.

Mourinho and Co, though, have not had the desired results so far this season. Roma currently sit sixth in the Serie A table with 28 points, which is 12 behind table-toppers Inter Milan.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Mourinho’s under contract with AS Roma until June 2024. New signings are expected in January transfer window. José Mourinho’s job at Roma is not considered in danger. The owners and the board are fully supporting the Portuguese manager despite speculations around. 🇵🇹 #ASRoma Mourinho’s under contract with AS Roma until June 2024. New signings are expected in January transfer window. José Mourinho’s job at Roma is not considered in danger. The owners and the board are fully supporting the Portuguese manager despite speculations around. 🇵🇹 #ASRomaMourinho’s under contract with AS Roma until June 2024. New signings are expected in January transfer window. https://t.co/LskuOXJAGT

Having struggled to make an impressive start to his life as Roma boss, Mourinho is keen to bolster his squad further in the winter transfer window. He has identified right-back and midfield as the two positions that need strengthening in January.

Roma are now eyeing the out-of-form Barcelona star Sergino Dest as a potential recruit. The 21-year-old, though, is not the only right-back on Giallorossi's shortlist.

If reports are to be believed, Norwich City's Max Aarons, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs and Manchester United's Diogo Dalot are also potential targets for Roma.

The club have also prepared a shortlist to strengthen their midfield in the winter transfer window. Hoffenheim man Florian Grillitsch, La Spezia midfielder Giulio Maggiore and Bayern Munich star Corentin Tolisso are among those linked.

Could Barcelona sell Sergino Dest to Roma in January?

Sergino Dest does not appear to have a place in Xavi's plans this season and for the future as well. However, Barcelona will only consider sanctioning a permanent transfer for the right-back in the winter transfer window.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨🚨[ @ffpolo 🥇] | Sergiño Dest is for SALE. The club wants to make money on the right back. #fcblive 🚨🚨[ @ffpolo🥇] | Sergiño Dest is for SALE. The club wants to make money on the right back. #fcblive https://t.co/ay6vh1I7sa

AS Roma, on the other hand, would only look to sign Dest on a loan deal should they step up their interest in him, according to reports. It remains to be seen if the Giallorossi can strike a deal with Barcelona in that case.

Barcelona could still agree to a loan deal if Roma are prepared to make the move permanent later. However, Xavi's side would still prefer to see the Serie A outfit buy Dest right away.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is also unclear whether Roma intend to step up their interest in Dest. There have been suggestions that they are likely to move for RB Leipzig full-back Benjamin Henrichs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee