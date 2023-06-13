Create

Aston Villa looking to beat PSG to sign La Liga star - Reports

By Aniket Rai
Modified Jun 13, 2023 10:53 GMT
Asdton Villa to battle PSG for La Liga star.
Aston Villa will reportedly have to compete with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if they want to sign Lee Kang-in.

According to Marca (h/t SportWitness), Les Parisiens have made an offer of €22 million to sign the player from Real Mallorca. He joined them after spending a decade at Valencia and his current contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Lee is believed to have an agreement to leave Mallorca if a suitable offer arrives and PSG have been in talks for weeks to seal his signing. The French club's bid would, however, fall €3 million short of the South Korean midfielder's release clause.

Unai Emery seems eager to bolster his squad ahead of their first European campaign since the 2010-11 season. They finished seventh in the recently concluded campaign, ensuring UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.

They were also linked with a surprise move to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid as a free agent. However, as per Diario AS, the Spaniard is expected to put pen to paper on a contract with PSG.

The Paris-based giants look eager to strengthen their frontline as well. Lee largely plays as a No. 10 but can also be deployed down both flanks. After Lionel Messi's expected move to Inter Miami, PSG's depth in these areas will be further depleted.

Lee, 22, had a decent season with Los Piratas, registering six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions. The left-footed playmaker could have a better shot at first-team minutes at Emery's Villa.

However, the Villans will have to move quickly if they want to beat PSG in the race to secure the 12-cap South Korea international's services.

Pundit says it would be 'too early' for Odegaard to leave Arsenal amid PSG interest

Martin Odegaard captained Arsenal to a second-place finish in the recently-concluded season, registering 15 goals and eight assists in 37 league games.

The 24-year-old's performances haven't gone unnoticed. According to the Daily Mail, Les Parisiens are impressed by him and could make a move for him this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton, however, believes it would be too early for Odegaard to jump ship. He told Football Insider:

"I just think where he is at this moment in time, being the club captain... they are in the Champions League; they want to move forward. (Mikel) Arteta looks like a sound manager, so they will want to build their team in the future and Odegaard is a main part. I think it would be a bit early to go somewhere, but then I would not be surprised."

Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid permanently in 2021 for a fee of £30 million and his current contract expires in June 2025.

