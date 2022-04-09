Aston Villa and Newcastle set their sights on 24-year-old defender: Reports

Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai.

The Hungarian defender is having a fine season for the Turkish side, featuring in 28 Super Lig games, scoring one goal and contributing two assists. He joined Fenerbahce from Cypriot side Apol. Limassol in January last year. The 24-year-old's contract with Fenerbahce runs until 2025 but that hasn't stopped interest from the Premier League.

According to Birmingham World, Villa have already sent scouts out to Turkey to monitor the Hungarian. They will have to battle Newcastle, however, as Eddie Howe looks to shore up his defensive options.

Aston Villa's potential pursuit of Szalai may rest on the future of Ezri Konsa. The 24-year-old is attracting interest from Arsenal and could move to the Emirates in the summer, as per Football Insider.

Szalai has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea and has earned 23 international caps for Hungary since making his debut in 2019.

Newcastle and Aston Villa engage in a transfer battle this summer

Allan Saint-Maximin is a reported Aston Villa target

Both sides are tracking players that are on each other's reported wishlists.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard is one of those names with Newcastle having tried to sign the forward in January. The Magpies had offered a loan bid for the 29-year-old but United blocked the transfer (per ESPN).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clearLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clear 🔴 #MUFCLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay https://t.co/JXhZbbLaIn

But they were not the only club interested in the English star in January.

Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for the winger. Birmingham World reported that Lingard had admirers within the Villa camp.

The two sides may be set to embroil themselves in a tug-of-war over Allan Saint-Maximin as well. According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are willing to cash in on the Frenchman this summer with a £50 million fee. Aston Villa's interest has been touted.

But Eddie Howe played down talk of the move, telling reporters (via NUFC.co.uk):

"Don’t always believe what you read in the papers. I’ve got a great relationship with Maxi. I’ve really enjoyed working with him."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



“He's an incredible talent and of course he has a long-term future at the club”. Newcastle manager Howe denies plans to sell Saint-Maximin after Aston Villa links: “I've got a great relationship with Maxi. I've really enjoyed working with him”.“He's an incredible talent and of course he has a long-term future at the club”. Newcastle manager Howe denies plans to sell Saint-Maximin after Aston Villa links: “I've got a great relationship with Maxi. I've really enjoyed working with him”. ⚪️ #NUFC“He's an incredible talent and of course he has a long-term future at the club”.

It remains to be seen if the Tyneside outfit do indeed intend on keeping the star out of St. James' Park.

Another player reportedly of interest to both sides is Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma. The Gabonese midfielder is reportedly keen on departing the Amex Stadium and the Daily Mail reports that Villa will rival Newcastle for his signature.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has also been linked to both sides via the same reports. Although recent speculation leans to Phillips heading to Manchester United.

