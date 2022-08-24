Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs interested in signing 26-year-old PSG star: Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Abdou Diallo to bolster their defensive ranks in the ongoing transfer window.

Diallo, who has two years left on his current deal, has recently fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £27 million in the summer of 2019, the 26-year-old has made 75 appearances across all competitions.

Adept at operating both as a centre-back and a left-back, he racked up just 1222 minutes of action during the 2021-22 campaign. Although the Senegalese has been included in the Parisians' matchday squads, he is yet to feature in a single match this season.

According to Le Parisien, Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs are keen to sign Diallo before the end of the window. The report also added that the player hopes to secure more minutes ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Diallo, who has helped his current club lift eight trophies during his three-year stay, is reportedly valued in the region of £8.5 million. PSG are aiming to reinvest the cash in one of the three new arrivals requested by head coach Christophe Galtier this summer.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have made five major additions to their squad for a combined sum of around £50 million. The club have announced the signings of Diego Carlos, Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara, Robin Olsen, and Ludwig Augustinsson so far.

Aston Villa, who are on three points from three Premier League matches, will next host West Ham United on August 28. The Villans progressed to the third round of the League Cup after beating Bolton Wanderers 4-1 at the University of Bolton Stadium on August 24.

PSG in race to sign Brazilian starlet Andrey Santos

According to AS, PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Flamengo are monitoring the situation of Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos this summer. The 18-year-old has featured in 24 matches for his current club, netting five goals in the process.

A dynamic presence in the center of the park, Santos has grown by leaps and bounds since his club debut in November last year. He has also made five appearances for the Brazil U16 side.

So far, PSG have roped in midfielders Vitinha from Porto and Renato Sanches from Lille. The Christophe Galtier-coached outfit have also signed defenders Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP, Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig, and striker Hugo Ekitike on loan from Reims.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar