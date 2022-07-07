Aston Villa target keen on Bayern Munich move: Reports

RB Leipzig midfielder and Aston Villa target Konrad Laimer is reportedly keen to secure a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

According to German magazine Kicker, as per Inside Futbol, the 25-year-old has informed his current side that he is keen to join the Bavarians either this summer or next.

Laimer's contract expires next summer and the report claims that Leipzig have already rejected an offer from Bayern for their central-midfielder, who scored five times in 43 appearances across all competitions last term.

The Austrian international joined Leipzig from fellow Red Bull side Salzburg in 2017 and has since gone on to become one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the German top-flight. He is reportedly willing to see out his current deal to make a dream move to the Allianz Arena in 12 months' time.

Journalist Ekrem Konur had reported earlier in the week that Aston Villa were preparing a €20 million bid for Laimer, with manager Steven Gerrard keen to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Villa will be desperate to improve upon a disappointing 14th place Premier League finish last season by upgrading their options in the center of the park, which includes the likes of John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, and new signing Boubacar Kamara.

AC Milan in talks with Aston Villa over 24-year-old star

Gerrard is keen to sign a new midfielder due to speculation surrounding regular starter Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian international, who moved to Villa Park from Manchester City in 2019, has just one year left on his current deal and currently shows no signs of extending his stay in the West Midlands.

According to GOAL, Milan are in direct negotiations with Villa over Luiz, with the Premier League outfit reportedly ready to discuss their initial asking price of €30 million.

Luiz has scored five times in 111 appearances for the Villans and has been used predominately as a defensive midfielder. The Rio de Janeiro-born star has previously discussed his desire to play in a more advanced midfield role.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as per Sport Witness, Jose Mourinho has identified Luiz as his number one midfield target for Roma this summer, despite the club already securing the signing of veteran Manchester United star Nemanja Matic on a free transfer.

