"At least €70-75m" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Manchester United and PSG target 

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic amid interest from Manchester United and PSG.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most sought-after midfielders in European football for a number of years due to his outstanding performances for Serie A side Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored 11 goals and created 12 assists during his 46 appearances this season, but still has two years left on his current deal at the Rome-based club.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on Pogba: “I learnt a lot from him at the beginning when I arrived in Italy and he was at Juventus. He is tall like me, has technique and made the difference in games." [ @DAZNFootball Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on Pogba: “I learnt a lot from him at the beginning when I arrived in Italy and he was at Juventus. He is tall like me, has technique and made the difference in games." [@DAZNFootball]

According to Romano, as quoted by Caught Offside, there have been no offers so far for Milinkovic-Savic, with Lazio reportedly setting an asking price of €75 million for the Serbian international. Romano claimed:

"Manchester United have sent their scouts to follow him several times again this year, but so far there are no negotiations underway.

"Lazio would like at least €70/75m for Milinkovic-Savic."

The Red Devils have scouted the midfielder on numerous occasions, while PSG have reportedly been interested for a number of years.

Jerry Mancini @jmancini8



“I improved under Sarri, I scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists, so I can say this has been the best season of my career.



“Next season, we need a few more players so we can aim for the Champions League places.”



🦅🦅 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic:“I improved under Sarri, I scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists, so I can say this has been the best season of my career.“Next season, we need a few more players so we can aim for the Champions League places.”🦅🦅 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: “I improved under Sarri, I scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists, so I can say this has been the best season of my career. “Next season, we need a few more players so we can aim for the Champions League places.”💙💙🦅🦅 https://t.co/gEMNK6W620

Erik ten Hag holds Manchester United transfer meeting

Ahead of his imminent arrival from Ajax, Ten Hag held talks with Old Trafford officials over the direction the club are going to go this summer when it comes to incomings and departures.

The Dutchman has an almighty job on his hands to sort out the current United squad, which could finish as low as seventh in the Premier League this term.

High earners such as Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard are all set to leave the club.

As per Caught Offside, Romano reports that Ten Hag has wasted no time getting to work at Old Trafford. The club hierarchy want a decision from the 52-year-old on the futures of Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford.

One major target for the Red Devils this summer is reportedly Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax. The pair helped the Amsterdam giants reach the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

However, Barcelona will do everything in their power to keep the 25-year-old, who the Catalonian club have valued between €80-85 million. Barcelona may be forced to sell some key assets this summer due to their financially perilous position.

It is understood that De Jong wants to play Champions League football, which may force Ten Hag to search for other midfield options.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



If Man Utd are getting 2 out of the 3 then it's most likely Timber and Frenkie Mike Verweij: "Antony, Jurrien Timber and Frenkie de Jong are on the table, but not everything will be feasible".If Man Utd are getting 2 out of the 3 then it's most likely Timber and Frenkie Mike Verweij: "Antony, Jurrien Timber and Frenkie de Jong are on the table, but not everything will be feasible". If Man Utd are getting 2 out of the 3 then it's most likely Timber and Frenkie 🇳🇱 https://t.co/KojpJVQsd8

Edited by Arjun Panchadar