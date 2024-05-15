Atletico Madrid demand Barcelona forward in exchange for Joao Felix: Reports

Atletico Madrid have reportedly asked for Barcelona winger Raphinha in exchange for attacker Joao Felix.

The Portugal international is currently on loan with the Blaugrana, but his loan spell will come to a close in the summer. According to Spanish outlet, El Nacional, the Catalans wish to keep hold of the former Chelsea player but are unable to meet the €60 million asking fee.

Therefore, it seems the Madrid-based outfit have proposed a swap deal involving the Brazilian winger. Despite Raphinha failing to hit expectations following his arrival in Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 for a reported €58 million, the club wish to retain the player.

This season, the ex-Leeds United man has played 36 matches across competitions, bagging 10 goals and 12 assists. Similarly, Felix is yet to hit his best form with Barcelona but the club wish to continue with the Portuguese forward.

Throughout the campaign, Felix has made 41 appearances across competitions, bagging 10 goals and six assists. However, with the emergence of youngsters like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, it seems the Blaugrana are headed in the right direction.

Hence, it may be more suited for Raphinha and Felix to remain in Barcelona. This season, the Catalan outfit are second in the La Liga standings and crashed out of the Champions League in the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are fourth in the league, and were also knocked out of Europe's highest club competition in the final eight.

Joao Felix admits he wishes to stay at Barcelona

Joao Felix in action

Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix has admitted that he wishes to continue with Barcelona while speaking in an interview last week. He's certainly out of favor at Atletico Madrid, having completed a six-month loan spell with Chelsea before joining the Blaugrana.

Even if he wishes to stay at Camp Nou, Felix will have to compete with the likes of Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal for minutes in the wide areas. However, he said (via Barca Universal):

"We'll see what happens next year, my family is happy and I'm happy. I would like to stay but it doesn't depend on me."

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has also publically spoken about Felix being content at Barcelona, and hinted at the fact that the latter could remain with the Catalans. Overall, the 24-year-old has started 18 of his 27 league appearances.