Atletico Madrid eye Liverpool star but Chelsea set to play key role in transfer - Reports

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Liverpool star Roberto Firmino on a free transfer if they lose Joao Felix to Chelsea in the summer.

As reported by Football Espana, Los Rojiblancos are ready to sanction Felix for a permanent move to Chelsea at the end of his loan deal with the Blues.

Should they lose Felix to Chelsea, they will launch a move for Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino, according to the Spanish outlet. Firmino has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side over the years since his £29 million move from 1899 Hoffenheim back in 2015 when Brendan Rodgers was still in charge at the club.

Klopp's arrival later that year completely changed the landscape at the Merseyside club with Firmino being molded by the German in a new false nine role.

The Brazilian attacker has played an integral role behind everything Liverpool have achieved over the years and is still not credited enough by most.

The 55-time capped Brazil international has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 22 games across competitions this season despite his struggles with injuries.

However, with his contract set to expire this summer and with strong competition for places, Firmino is believed to be looking for pastures this summer. He has reportedly rejected a contract offer from Liverpool as he is said to be looking for regular first-team football.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are understood to be hugely impressed with Joao Felix, who joined them on an expensive six-month loan in January.

The Blues are believed to be considering making his loan deal permanent, which will see Atletico Madrid look for a replacement. And, on a free transfer, Firmino could be an excellent addition to Diego Simeone's side.

Firmino has so far played a total of 349 games for Jurgen Klopp's side, having scored 107 goals and produced 78 assists in the process.

Liverpool pushing to sign Chelsea star Jurgen Klopp described as a '£60 million player'

Liverpool are reportedly pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer, as per reports from The Daily Mail.

Klopp is known to be a huge admirer of the England international and touted him as a '£60 million player' back in 2019.

Back in September 2019, one season after Mount had helped Derby County reach the Championship play-off final and started breaking into the Blues' first-team plans, Klopp lavished praise on the attacking midfielder.

He said, as quoted by Liverpool World:

“Tammy Abraham is now a £60 million player. Mason Mount for sure if not more. [Callum] Hudson-Odoi was before that already.”

Mount's future at Stamford Bridge has come under doubt in recent months due to a number of factors.

The Englishman has his contract with Chelsea expiring in June 2024 and wants to treble his £80,000-a-week wages.

However, there is a significant gap between the player and the club in negotiations, which is why a section of the club officials are resigned to losing him this summer.

