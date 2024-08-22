Atletico Madrid handed transfer deadline by Barcelona for wantaway star: Reports

As per SPORT, Barcelona have given Atletico Madrid a deadline until the end of the weekend to make a move for Clement Lenglet. Los Rojiblancos are reported to have been looking for a left-footed central defender.

Feyenoord's David Hancko and Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie are the club's choices. However, they need to conclude a sale in a bid to sign either of the two aforementioned players. Samu Omorodion is the player most likely to be sold after a Chelsea move fell apart for the striker.

Atletico, if they can't make a sale, would turn their attention to Clement Lenglet and the club have been linked with a move for the Frenchman for a while. It was reported that Barcelona don't want to loan Lenglet to Atletico Madrid.

The two clubs, though, are reportedly still in discussion. Lenglet has two years remaining on his current contract with Azulgrana. The clubs are discussing spreading the remainder of his wages, a gross €32 million, over the next four seasons.

That'd make a deal more realistic to take place. Barca, though, are understood to be growing impatient and have given a deadline of until the end of the weekend.

Lenglet was a crucial player for Barca at one point and has so far made 160 appearances for the club. However, he spent the last two seasons away on loan in the Premier League, at Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Barca already have Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubars and others. Lenglet is no longer needed and is not in Hansi Flick's plan and the club are looking to settle his future. Getting him off the books would be beneficial to their critical financial position.

Clement Lenglet ready to renew Barcelona contract to facilitate Atletico Madrid move: Reports

Mundo Deportivo reports that Clement Lenglet has agreed to renew his contract with Barcelona to make an Atletico Madrid move easier. The player understands that in order to make a move happen, his wage has to be readjusted.

Lenglet was initially hesitant about the solution as he didn't want to renew his deal just to help out Barcelona's financial situation. However, the player has since realized the importance of doing so.

The two parties have begun negotiations and are starting to reach a common ground. Barca were initially hesitant in selling Lenglet to a direct rival like Atleti but have changed their approach to the situation.

