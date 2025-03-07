Atletico Madrid join Chelsea and Real Madrid in summer battle to sign Premier League breakout star: Reports

Atletico Madrid are ready to go head-to-head with Chelsea and Real Madrid for the signing of Bournemouth’s rising talent Dean Huijsen. As per Fichajes.net, the LaLiga outfit are readying a €50 million offer as they aim to strengthen their backline ahead of next season.

Ad

But they will have to see off fierce competition from the European behemoths, who have also earmarked the young centre-back as a key target. Huijsen, who joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer, has emerged as one of the most talented defenders in the Premier League.

His displays have attracted interest from Chelsea, who are said to have reached out to his camp over a potential move. The Blues view the 19-year-old as a major part of their defensive overhaul and are weighing up a move to trigger his £50 million release clause (via TeamTalk).

Ad

Trending

Real Madrid are also keeping close tabs on Huijsen in looking for long-term replacements for aging defenders such as David Alaba. Los Blancos are not under any immediate pressure to add to their ranks, but they may enter the fold if the financial package to sign the 19-year-old fits into their plans.

Atleti feel that their project gives them an advantage to sign the youngster, who may be interested in the opportunity to work under Diego Simeone. Huijsen has played 21 Premier League games this season, scoring twice.

Ad

Real Madrid, Chelsea, other European giants vie for AS Monaco talent

AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara has not passed unnoticed in recent months and is now at the centre of an emerging battle between European giants. According to reports (via TheHardTackle), the Senegalese international has been one of the hottest young talents in Europe and has shined this season in Ligue 1.

Ad

Tottenham Hotspur seem to be building upon their interest in Camara, who they are expected to move for shortly. Liverpool have also been right on top of the midfielder's progress. AS Monaco, on the other hand, are believed to be willing to part with the player for the right price, with €45-50 million said to be the ballpark figure a prospective suitor would need to pay.

Real Madrid recognize Camara as a long-term investment, in line with the club's policy of developing young players for the first team. Chelsea have a similar sporting project, and the 21-year-old midfielder, who has played 20 Ligue 1 games this season, would perfectly fit the bill at Stamford Bridge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback