Atletico Madrid join Manchester United in the race for Portuguese striker - Reports

Atletico Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Portuguese centre-forward Andre Silva.

Andre Silva joined Eintracht Frankfurt from AC Milan last summer after spending a season on loan in Germany. The 25-year old never settled at AC Milan, scoring just 10 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions. However, since joining Frankfurt, Silva has found his shooting boots and has scored 42 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions. His form is now attracting interest from Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

It seemed like Manchester United would face no competition in their pursuit of Andre Silva, but the emergence of Atletico Madrid has made the Red Devils a little wary.

Three Portuguese players have scored 25+ goals across all competitions this season.



✅ Cristiano Ronaldo

✅ Bruno Fernandes

✅ Andre Silva



They're going to be a force at the Euros! 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/892QHgb96j — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 29, 2021

Manchester United's efforts to sign Silva suffer massive blow with the emergence of Atletico Madrid

Manchester United manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Andre Silva as a potential alternative to Erling Haaland. Solskjaer is a big admirer of his fellow Norwegian striker. However, with Haaland attracting a host of clubs across Europe, Manchester United have a backup option.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone is looking to strengthen his attacking options and sees the Portuguese as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Sky Germany journalist Marc Behrenbeck had the following to say about Atletico's interest in Andre Silva (From AS):

"The matter between André Silva and Atletico Madrid is very, very hot. There have been many conversations and negotiations."

Andre Silva is in red-hot form in the Bundesliga. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

As for Manchester United, Andre Silva would be a backup option to Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan is expected to sign a year-long extension to stay at Old Trafford until 2022. After the Uruguayan leaves the club, Silva could become the main man at Manchester United.

However, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United need to quickly wrap up Silva's negotiations since Real Madrid are also interested in signing the 25-year-old striker. Los Blancos are looking for a swap deal with Eintracht Frankfurt, which would send Luka Jovic the other way.

Luka Jovic 🔁 Andre Silva



Who would that be a better deal for? — 90min (@90min_Football) April 29, 2021

Andre Silva has been one of the most lethal centre-forwards in Europe this season, scoring 26 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt. Silva possesses all the skills needed to be a natural pressing forward for any club. The Portuguese has tremendous pace and dynamism, along with an eye for goals. The Portuguese international is the perfect striker when in form.