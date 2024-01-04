Atletico Madrid plotting surprise loan move for Chelsea midfielder in January: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Andre Santos on loan in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Blues signed Santos from Vasco da Gama in January 2023 but he spent the second half of last season on loan at the Brazilian side. He arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer but was sent out to Nottingham Forest on loan.

However, he made just two appearances across competitions for the Tricky Trees, playing just 97 minutes. He played an entire game in the EFL Cup and just seven minutes in the Premier League.

Hence, Chelsea have recalled Santos from his loan and could send him on another loan. As per Fichajes.net, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder to strengthen their squad depth.

The Spanish giants are competing in La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Copa del Rey this season. Manager Diego Simeone reportedly admires Santos and would want him as a midfield rotation option. Atletico Madrid could even be interested in signing him permanently in the summer.

Santos, 19, made 49 senior appearances for Vasco da Gama before his move to Stamford Bridge, scoring nine goals. He also earned his Brazil senior cap in March last year. His contract with the Blues expires in 2030.

Ben Jacobs on Victor Osimhen's potential move to Chelsea

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs recently shared his thoughts on Victor Osimhen's potential transfer, claiming that Chelsea are currently the likeliest suitors.

Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Napoli for a while now and the Premier League appears a likely destination. However, he is expected to move in the summer instead of January but could sign a pre-agreement with a club.

Jacobs reckons Mauricio Pochettino's side could tie down Osimhen for a potential summer move, saying (via The Boot Room):

“Osimhen’s primary concern is to take his time and to move most likely in the summer of 2024, and most likely to the Premier League. I don’t think it’s locked in that it’s Chelsea or any other club.

"I think if there is one club that is audacious and ambitious enough to try their luck in January with a view to a summer that would most likely be Chelsea."

The Blues have struggled in front of goal this season, with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja failing to impress. They have scored just nine goals across competitions between them.

Osimhen, meanwhile, has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances across competitions for Napoli this season.