Atletico Madrid prepared to offer ex-PL loanee in exchange for Manchester United forward Mason Greewood: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to send Joao Felix to Manchester United in a swap deal to bring Mason Greenwood to the Wanda Metropolitano. The Portuguese attacker's future is up in the air after spending a season on loan at Barcelona.

Spanish outlet todofichajes.com reports that Atleti director of football Andrea Berta has proposed the swap deal. Greenwood, 22, spent the past season on loan at Getafe where he managed 10 goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions.

Manchester United are yet to decide Greenwood's future but are expected to sell the Englishman who they value at £40 million. They are looking to part ways with their academy graduate after his lengthy past court case into alleged sexual assault.

Felix, 24, could be used by Atleti as a makeweight in their desire to bring Greenwood back to La Liga. The Portugal international got back to his best at Barca with 10 goals and six assists in 44 games across competitions.

The Blaugrana's financial issues mean a permanent deal for the 2019 Golden Boy winner is unlikely. He joined Diego Simeone's Los Colchoneros five years ago for £96 million but has struggled to reach expectations.

Felix previously spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Chelsea. He endured a dissapointing spell at Stamford Bridge, managing just four goals in 20 games across competitions.

The La Liga giants may need to move quickly for Greenwood as several European giants are monitoring his situation at Manchester United. Barca, Juventus, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are all keeping tabs.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood reportedly wants to return to Getafe

Mason Greenwood wants Getafe stay.

TEAMTalk reports that Greenwood wants to rejoin Getafe despite his loan spell ending. That will be a difficult operation for Azulones who also want him to return because they most they've ever spent on a player is £10 million.

The Manchester United attacker bid farewell to Getafe on last weekend after playing his final game for Jose Bordalas' side. He released a statement on Instagram touching on his departure and thanking the La Liga outfit's fans for their support during his loan spell:

"Incredibly grateful to the Getafe family and fans for an amazing season. Thank you for making me feel welcomed and one of your own. I enjoyed every second, alongside my team-mates and club. A bitter sweet ending, but it was a pleasure to play for you, I wish you all the best."

Greenwood won Getafe's Player of the Year award and their fans chanted for him to stay after their final game of the season. He built a strong rapport with the Estadio Coliseum faithful while in Spain.

