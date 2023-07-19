Atletico Madrid reveal Joao Felix stance after he publicly flirts with Barcelona: Reports 

Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to let forward Joao Felix join Barcelona on loan for the season. They are not forcing an obligation to buy on the Catalan side but are giving them the option to take him permanently next summer.

As per a report by Manu Sainz of AS, Barcelona are the latest club to show interest in Felix. Xavi wants to add a forward this summer and sees the loan move for the Portuguese star as ideal.

Relevo have reported that the move would cost the Catalan side €25 million in total, including the fee and wages. The report has come just a day after the former Chelsea loanee expressed his interest in moving to Barcelona. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I'd love to play for Barça. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I'd love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me."

Felix has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 games for Atletico since arriving for around €130 million from Benfica in 2019.

Diego Simeone open to letting Joao Felix join Barcelona

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone spoke about Joao Felix earlier this summer and admitted that he had no issues with the Portuguese star. However, he was not willing to give him a guaranteed role in his starting XI.

The Atletico Madrid manager believes Felix would be good for Barca and become an important player for Xavi. He was quoted by Marca as saying:

"I'm not going to opine on that because I always understand the moment footballers are in. And if it's not with us, let him do so in another team. He would be very important for them (Barca)."

He added:

"He has enormous qualities, he hits well with his left foot, he heads well, with his right foot, and has vision of the game. He will be what he wants to be. I have no problem with anyone."

Felix was loaned to Chelsea in the second half of last season and did not manage to earn a permanent move. He scored just four goals in 20 games across competitions.

The Athletic reported that Frank Lampard did not give a good review, and Mauricio Pochettino was also not in favor of keeping him.